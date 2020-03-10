Medical Suction Units Market : Release Latest Trends & Industry Vision 2026

Medical suction devices are important part of procedure followed in healthcare industry. It is essential for clinicians to have the reliable, accurate and safe medical suction devices in the hand. The accurate medical suction devices provide controllable suction level and enhances the safety requirements in hospital wards, operatory theaters, pathology laboratories, dental departments, mortuary, and postmortem rooms. The device is used to remove infectious material from wounds or some fluids from patient’s airways or respiratory system. The device might be used during the surgery in the operating room or at bedside of patients.

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases driving the medical suction units market

According to World Health Organization (WHO) facts sheet 2015, it was estimated that about 3 million people died due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is 5% of all deaths globally are caused by COPD. The increasing incidences of chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, asthma, and lung cancer is owing to increase the medical suction units market globally. The regulations provided by the government bodies driving the medical suction units market. For instance, the government bodies like Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), central Drugs standard control Organization (CDSCO) and Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) providing the regulatory structure for medical devices, which has positive impact on the medical suction units industry. Advancements in technology help improve the medical devices, collaboration between companies producing the medical devices is boosting the growth of the medical suction units market. The portability, and user friendliness of some of the models of medical suction devices is enhancing its use in medical sector which is also helping to grow the market.

The adoption of technologically advanced medical devices in the patients will aid to boost the growth in the medical suction unit market

Regional segmentation of medical suction units market according to Coherent Market Insights comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The existence of leading market players, the presence of established healthcare infrastructure is helping North America region to dominate in the regional segment of medical suction unit market. Asia Pacific region is also one of the fastest growing markets for medical suction units. The growing trends in adoption of technologically advanced devices in the people, the untapped customers are some of the reasons which might help to drive the suction unit market in this region.

The market players to focus on cost reduction and innovation to sustain in the highly fragmented medical suction units market globally

Key players operating the highly competitive medical suction units market includes

Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Zoll medical Corporation, Amsino International Inc., Medicop, Precision Medical, SSCOR, Drive Medical, Learl Medical, INTEGRA biosciences

The standard set by regulatory authorities like U.S. Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) for manufacturing of medical devices must be followed by the industries so that high quality product reach patients. For instance, the medical suction device can be used in dental, baby delivery, respiratory tract disease treatments, thus the suction units must be designed according to requirements, and this will be must for the industries to hold the medical suction units market. The market players such as Olympus Corporation, Drive Medical, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH are using the collaboration and partnership strategy to expand their market share.

