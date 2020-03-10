MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY IN PHARMA, BIOPHARMA, AND LIFE SCIENCE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2023

Membrane technology is a separation process by using specific semi-permeable membrane filters to fractionate or concentrate a liquid converted into two liquids forms. It has transformed from laboratory development to demonstrated industrial applications. Membranes are used extensively for, potable water production, desalination, water reclamation, treating industrial effluents, and reuse.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Pall Corporation

Amazon Filters

Advantec MFS

Sartorius

3M Company

Novasep

Merck Millipore

TriSep Corporation

Koch Membrane Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Chromatography

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceuticals

Life Sciences

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science

1.2 Classification of Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science by Types

1.2.1 Global Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Ultrafiltration

1.2.4 Microfiltration

1.2.5 Nanofiltration

1.2.6 Chromatography

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Biopharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Life Sciences

1.4 Global Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE Healthcare Life Sciences

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Pall Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Pall Corporation Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Amazon Filters

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Amazon Filters Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Advantec MFS

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Advantec MFS Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Sartorius

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sartorius Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 3M Company

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 3M Company Membrane Technology in Pharma, Biopharma, And Life Science Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

