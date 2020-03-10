METAL ROOFING GLOBAL MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025 : BlueScope Steel Limited, CertainTeed Roofing, Fletcher Building, HeadwatersInc
Latest Update “Global Metal Roofing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.
This report researches the worldwide Metal Roofing market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Metal Roofing breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Metal roof is a roofing system made from metal pieces or tiles. Metal roof can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall. Metal roofs can be made from a variety of metals and alloys.
North America is the largest Consumption region of Metal Roofing, with a Revenue market share nearly 42.18% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America with the Revenue market share over 30.58% in 2017. Asia-Pacific is another important consumption market of Metal Roofing.
Metal Roofing used in industry including Residential and Non-Residential. Report data showed that 57.70% of the Metal Roofing market demand in Non-Residential Building in 2017.
There are many kinds of Metal Roofing, which are Steel Roofing, Aluminum Roofing, Copper Roofing and Others. Steel Roofing is important in the Metal Roofing, with a sales market share nearly 69.95% in 2017.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Metal Roofing industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Metal Roofing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
Global Metal Roofing market size will increase to 20900 Million US$ by 2025, from 14500 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Roofing.
– This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Metal Roofing capacity, production, value, price and market share of Metal Roofing in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
NCI Building Systems
KingspanGroup
BlueScope Steel Limited
CertainTeed Roofing
Fletcher Building
HeadwatersInc
Nucor Building Systems
Tata Steel Europe
The OmniMax International, Inc
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
McElroy Metal, Inc.
Safal Group
Carlisle SynTec Systems
Isopan S.p.A.
Firestone Building Products
Drexel Metals Inc.
Bilka
Interlock Roofing
ATAS International, Inc.
Pruszynski Ltd
Future Roof, Inc.
Chief Industries
Wella
Jinhu Color Aluminum Group
Reeds Metals, Inc.
Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd
EDCO
Balex Metal Sp
Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company
Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD
– Metal Roofing Breakdown Data by Type
Steel Roofing
Aluminum Roofing
Copper Roofing
Others
– Metal Roofing Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Non-Residential
– Metal Roofing Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
– Metal Roofing Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
– The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Metal Roofing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Metal Roofing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metal Roofing :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
2.2 Metal Roofing Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Metal Roofing Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Metal Roofing Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Metal Roofing Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Metal Roofing Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Metal Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Metal Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Metal Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Metal Roofing Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Metal Roofing Production by Regions
4.1 Global Metal Roofing Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Metal Roofing Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Metal Roofing Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Metal Roofing Production
4.2.2 United States Metal Roofing Revenue
Continue…..
