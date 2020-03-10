METAL ROOFING GLOBAL MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025 : BlueScope Steel Limited, CertainTeed Roofing, Fletcher Building, HeadwatersInc

Press Release – 19 Feb 2019

This report researches the worldwide Metal Roofing market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Metal Roofing breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Metal roof is a roofing system made from metal pieces or tiles. Metal roof can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall. Metal roofs can be made from a variety of metals and alloys.

North America is the largest Consumption region of Metal Roofing, with a Revenue market share nearly 42.18% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the Revenue market share over 30.58% in 2017. Asia-Pacific is another important consumption market of Metal Roofing.



Metal Roofing used in industry including Residential and Non-Residential. Report data showed that 57.70% of the Metal Roofing market demand in Non-Residential Building in 2017.



There are many kinds of Metal Roofing, which are Steel Roofing, Aluminum Roofing, Copper Roofing and Others. Steel Roofing is important in the Metal Roofing, with a sales market share nearly 69.95% in 2017.



Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Metal Roofing industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Metal Roofing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Global Metal Roofing market size will increase to 20900 Million US$ by 2025, from 14500 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Roofing.

– This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Metal Roofing capacity, production, value, price and market share of Metal Roofing in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



NCI Building Systems

KingspanGroup

BlueScope Steel Limited

CertainTeed Roofing

Fletcher Building

HeadwatersInc

Nucor Building Systems

Tata Steel Europe

The OmniMax International, Inc

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

McElroy Metal, Inc.

Safal Group

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Isopan S.p.A.

Firestone Building Products

Drexel Metals Inc.

Bilka

Interlock Roofing

ATAS International, Inc.

Pruszynski Ltd

Future Roof, Inc.

Chief Industries

Wella

Jinhu Color Aluminum Group

Reeds Metals, Inc.

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

EDCO

Balex Metal Sp

Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company

Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD

– Metal Roofing Breakdown Data by Type



Steel Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Copper Roofing

Others



– Metal Roofing Breakdown Data by Application



Residential

Non-Residential

– Metal Roofing Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Metal Roofing Consumption Breakdown Data by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Metal Roofing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Metal Roofing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metal Roofing :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

