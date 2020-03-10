Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: AnaJet, BASF SE, DuPont, Huntsman Corporation, KIIAN Group, Hongsam

Digital textile printing inks are tailored for clothing, garment, textile, household, and display applications for jetting reliability, durability, high color, and excellent image quality. The growth in digital textile printing owing to on demand printing, short turnaround time, and ease of image modification fuel the digital textile printing inks market, which is expected to witness traction in the coming years.

The rise in urbanization coupled with increase in demand for advertisements and corporate branding such as flags, retail graphics, banners, and others are projected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for Mexico digital textile printing inks. The sublimation ink segment has witnessed major demand owing to increase in demand for dye-sublimation printer in computer printing applications. Furthermore, the demand for pigment-based inks is projected to witness growth owing to its excellent archival print life coupled with color stability.

This study provides an evaluation of aspects that are expected to impact growth of market in an undesired or constructive method. The Digital Textile Printing Inks market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Each year within the mentioned forecast period is concisely considered in terms of produce and worth in the regional as well as the Mexico markets respectively.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Sublimation

Pigment

Others

By Application

Clothing/Garment

Household

Technical Textile

Display

Others

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in demand for 3D printing technologies

3.4.1.2. Rapid development of printing methods

3.4.1.3. Development in fashion trends

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High initial capital investment

3.4.2.2. Toxicity of digital textile printing inks

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. R&D activities in digital textile printing ink formulation

3.4.3.2. Market expansion in LAMEA

CHAPTER 4 MEXICO DIGITAL TEXTILE PRINTING INKS MARKET, BY INK TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. REACTIVE

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. ACID

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. DIRECT DISPERSE

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. SUBLIMATION

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.6. PIGMENTS

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.7. OTHERS

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast

