Microreactor Technology Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Microreactor technology is a continuous flow process based on plug flow reactors. It requires minimal volume of reagents while offering rapid dynamic responses and robustness. The system allows excellent temperature control and efficient mixing procedures.

Microreactors are continuous reactors with extremely small physical size. These configurations are used to enhance the surface-to-volume ratio hence to improve heat transfer and increase selectivity. The microreactor technology has attracted a great deal of attention as an enabling tool for novel reaction development and scale-up.

The global Microreactor Technology market is valued at 170 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 290 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Microreactor Technology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Corning

Chemtrix

Little Things Factory

AM Technology

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS

Microinnova Engineering

Uniqsis

Vapourtec

Future Chemistry

Syrris

Suzhou Wenhao

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lab Use

Production Use

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Specialty Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Commodity Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

