Microwavable Foods Market Assessment & Development Forecast Highlighting Prominent Drivers during 2017-2023

Microwavable food is defined as a prepackaged meal or food product that requires minimal preparation for cooking. Shelf stable microwavable food, chilled food, and frozen food are categorized under products that can be prepared in a microwave. Microwaves cause water, fat, and sugar molecules to vibrate 2.5 million times per second, producing heat that cooks the food. Foods that can be safely stored at room temperature or “on the shelf” are called shelf stable microwavable foods.

The Microwavable Foods Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

By Market Players: Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc., Campbell Soup Company., ConAgra Foods, Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, McCain Foods, Nestle SA, Pinnacle Food Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Unilever Plc

The report firstly introduced the Microwavable Foods basics: Definitions, segment classifications, outlook and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, company profile analysis, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Moreover, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

This study provides an evaluation of aspects that are expected to impact growth of market in an undesired or constructive method. The Microwavable Foods market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Each year within the mentioned forecast period is concisely considered in terms of produce and worth in the regional as well as the global markets respectively.

The detailed KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global microwavable foods market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates various products and packaging technology used for various microwavable foods.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies.

Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDING OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015-2017

3.2.4. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015-2017 (%)

3.2.5. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2017

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Higher demand for convenience

3.4.1.2. Increased participation of women in the workforce

3.4.1.3. Growth of retail network in emerging economies

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lower sales of microwavable food in developing countries due to negative consumer perception

3.4.2.2. Presence of poor freezing facilities in semi-urban and rural areas

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Advancements in freezing technologies

3.4.3.2. Increase in fast food outlets

3.5. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

CHAPTER 4: MICROWAVABLE FOODS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. SHELF STABLE MICROWAVABLE FOOD

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. CHILLED FOOD

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. FROZEN FOOD

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: MICROWAVABLE FOODS MARKET, BY PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. PATTERNED SUSCEPTORS TECHNOLOGY

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. NEW TRAP-LIDDING METHODS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. NEW COOK BAG TECHNIQUE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

