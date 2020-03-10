Mobile Phone Antenna Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Antenna is a device which converts Electrical Energy (Electrical Signal) into Electromagnetic Wave which is transmitted into space. Antenna is a pretty huge topic and it would be difficult to describe every aspects of Antenna in a single page, but this report would try to give some big pictures of various aspects of antenna mainly for cellular application.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the mobile phone antenna industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the china. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is disadvantage. As the China’s mobile phone antenna manufacturers production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Mobile phone antenna industry is a high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers are Amphenol, Pulse Electronics, Molex, Skycross, Galtronics and Sunway, their market share is more than 46%.The larger market share is concentrated in the small size manufacturers.

Mobile phone antenna industry is a high technology industry, the important part is the manufacturing equipment and the supply of the upstream material. The most important factor is the downstream demand. The smartphone market will grow even after the quickly development in recent year. What is more, the number of antenna in every phone is in a increase trend in the future, so there is still a booming market of smart phone antenna.

The worldwide market for Mobile Phone Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 31.1% over the next five years, will reach 9830 million US$ in 2024, from 2540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mobile Phone Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amphenol

Pulse

Molex

Skycross

Galtronics

Sunway

Speed

JESONcom

Auden

Deman

Ethertronics

Sky-wave

3gtx

Southstar

Luxshare Precision

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stamping Antenna

FPC Antenna

LDS Antenna

LCP Antenna

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

WIFI Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mobile Phone Antenna product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mobile Phone Antenna, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mobile Phone Antenna in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mobile Phone Antenna competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mobile Phone Antenna breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Mobile Phone Antenna market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mobile Phone Antenna sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

