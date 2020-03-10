MULTILAYER CERAMIC CHIP CAPACITORS (MLCC) GLOBAL MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025 : Samsung Electro, TDK Corp, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden, Yageo, Walsin

Press Release – 19 Feb 2019

This report researches the worldwide Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in todays modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (MLCC) consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. The MLCC can be classified by dielectrics: X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, etc. X7R MLCC took about 1/3 of the total MLCC market and X5R took up about 1/4, while Y5V is replaced by the X7R and X5R gradually.

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor can be used in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics is the main use of the Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor with the share of about 70% in the world. Consumption of MLCC for a Laptop is about 400-800 pcs, for Smartphone is 200-400 pcs and for LED/LCD TV is about 500-800 pcs.

The global average price of multilayer ceramic chip capacitor is in the falling volatility trend, from 3.23 $/K Pcs in 2012 to 2.77 $/K Pcs in 2016. But it showed a rising trend in Q1 2017 in China, and then dropped.

China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea are now the key producers and consumers of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor in the world. China and Japan are the two largest consumption countries of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor products in the world in the past few years while the Chinese market share may increase to about 36% in 2017 from 34% in 2012, and China and Japan will keep the leading position in the next few years.

Murata, Samsung Electro (SEMCO), TDK Corp, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden, Yageo, Walsin, Kemet, Samwha, Vishay, JDI, Darfon, Holy Stone, Fenghua, EYANG are the leading suppliers of Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor in the world. Chinese producers mainly sprang up before 2000, Fenghua, EYANG are the key producers in China now, and most of them got the process from overseas companies. The leading Companies in China is usually foreign investment from Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market size will increase to 11300 Million US$ by 2025, from 8330 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) in global market.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corp

Kyocera (AVX)

Taiyo Yuden

Yageo

Walsin

Kemet

Samwha

Vishay

JDI

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua

EYANG

Three-Circle

NIC Components

Nippon Chemi-Con

MARUWA

Torch

– Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Breakdown Data by Type



X7R

X5R

C0G (NP0)

Y5V

Others



– Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Breakdown Data by Application



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Defence

Others

– Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Production

4.2.2 United States Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

Continue…..

