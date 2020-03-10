Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market 2019 By Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Lanxess

Sinopec

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC Corporation

JSR Corporation

LG Chem

Versalis S.P.A

Zeon Corporation

Sibur Holding

Omnova Solutions Inc Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Acrylonitrile Content 42%-46%

Acrylonitrile Content 36%-41%

Acrylonitrile Content 31%-35%

Acrylonitrile Content 25%-30%

Acrylonitrile Content 18%-24% Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metallurgy

Construction

Medical

Other

Table of Contents

1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

1.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Acrylonitrile Content 42%-46%

1.2.3 Acrylonitrile Content 36%-41%

1.2.4 Acrylonitrile Content 31%-35%

1.2.5 Acrylonitrile Content 25%-30%

1.2.6 Acrylonitrile Content 18%-24%

1.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Mining & Metallurgy

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production

3.4.1 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production

3.5.1 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Business

7.1 Lanxess

7.1.1 Lanxess Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Lanxess Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sinopec

7.2.1 Sinopec Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sinopec Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kumho Petrochemical

7.3.1 Kumho Petrochemical Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kumho Petrochemical Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 TSRC Corporation

7.4.1 TSRC Corporation Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 TSRC Corporation Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 JSR Corporation

7.5.1 JSR Corporation Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 JSR Corporation Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 LG Chem

7.6.1 LG Chem Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 LG Chem Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Versalis S.P.A

7.7.1 Versalis S.P.A Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Versalis S.P.A Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Zeon Corporation

7.8.1 Zeon Corporation Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Zeon Corporation Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sibur Holding

7.9.1 Sibur Holding Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sibur Holding Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Omnova Solutions Inc

7.10.1 Omnova Solutions Inc Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Omnova Solutions Inc Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

8.4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Distributors List

9.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

