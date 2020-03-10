Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook Till, 2026 : Coherent Market Insights

Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring devices measures blood glucose levels in patients suffering from diabetes, without puncturing the skin, or causing pain or trauma. The frequent change in blood glucose levels in diabetic patients has to be tracked by the glucose monitoring device. Glucose monitoring devices can be invasive or non-invasive but the non-invasive blood glucose monitoring devices market is increasing due to the need of an economic, compact, painless and convenience for the patients to use. Non-invasive glucose monitoring holds great promise for improving diabetes management by providing better and pain-free blood glucose measurement leading to expansion of non-invasive blood glucose monitor market in the forecast period.

Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Driver

The global non-invasive blood glucose monitoring devices market is expected to be boosted by the increasing diabetes prevalence. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2014, diabetes mellitus is a worldwide epidemic disease affecting 422 million people and seventh leading cause of death in US. The glucose concentration of diabetic patients fluctuates significantly throughout the day which can lead to serious consequences like kidney failure, strokes, heart attacks, high blood pressure, blindness and coma. These demand the technologically advanced devices for frequent monitoring of blood glucose levels. Moreover, the invasive techniques of blood glucose monitor are painful and expensive as compared to non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device, this makes non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device as the device of choice amongst the patients. Furthermore, the high percentage of prediabetes patients, a condition were blood glucose levels are high but not sufficient to detect the diabetes, will also propel the non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device market in the forecast period. According to NIDDK, in 2015, 33.9% of US adults are estimated to be prediabetes, at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to be dominant region with respect to non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device market due to high prevalence of disease in geriatric population which is 25.2 % in US population as per American Diabetes Association of year 2015.

Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – Competitors

The major players for non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Integrity Applications, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, Pendragon Medical, Animas Technologies, Omron and OrSense.

