Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, 2018-2026 – Market Outlook, Competitive Analysis, Industry Trends: Coherent Market Insights

Ocular drug delivery is associated with the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Ophthalmic diseases affect various parts of the eye anatomy, which are mainly categorized on the basis of their position namely, anterior segment and posterior segment. Ocular drugs are directly administered onto the affected area or near the affected area for fast absorption and rapid onset of action feasible. Topical ocular drug formulations are primarily available in liquid form such as solutions, suspensions, and emulsions for treating anterior eye segment diseases. Posterior segment diseases are treated with more advanced therapies such as implants and injections.

Materials used in ocular drug delivery include polymers, bioadhesive gels, and hydrogels. Novel drug delivery systems enable better penetration of the therapeutic agent, providing long lasting effect by bypassing the natural barriers associated with the eye anatomy. Anterior segment diseases can easily be treated with conventional drug delivery, whereas, posterior segment diseases are treated with the help of novel drug delivery systems such as intravitreal, subconjunctival, and suprachoroidal injections. Newer therapeutic systems and dosage forms are under research, which can act for longer durations with maximum patient compliance.

Increasing need for better and effective treatment options and increasing eye diseases prevalence is expected to boost growth of the ocular drug delivery technology market

Incidence of ophthalmic diseases and disorders in the recent past years has increased significantly due to factors such as rising geriatric population (leading to macular degeneration and cataract), excessive strain on eyes owing to long working hours, and increasing diabetes prevalence leading to retinopathy. Diabetes is a major cause of retinopathy and according to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with diabetes was 422 million in 2014 which is expected to increase in the near future.

Key Competitors:

Key players operating in the Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market are Alimera Sciences, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Clearside Biomedical, INC., Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Envisia Therapeutics, and Graybug Vision Inc.

