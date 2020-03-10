Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

An oil-free compressor is only one of several types of compressors available. It works the same way as a standard air compressor, and may even look very similar on the outside; internally, however, it contains special seals designed to keep the crucial lubricating oil away from the compressed air. The moving parts inside the compressor require lubrication to reduce the friction. Lubrication is essential in adequate amounts, regardless of the type of compressor, in order to prevent failure of the parts. The term oil-free refers to the air that the compressor produces, not the machine itself.

Oil Free Air Compressors are air compressors specifically developed for applications where air quality is essential for end-product and production processes. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronics and textiles cannot risk any chance of oil contamination in their processes. Therefore, it is essential that the compressed air is 100% oil-free. The standard is ISO 8573-1 (2010) certification, in which Class Zero represents the highest air purity. It is the only way to ensure oil-free air for critical processes and with it peace of mind. Outstanding reliability, low maintenance and operating costs make oil-free compressors a sound investment.

Based on technologies, oil free air compressors can be segmented into dry type oil-free and water flooded oil free air compressors. Based on installed motor power, operating power for most oil free air compressors are below 100 HP, with about 82% market share in 2016, based on market sales volume.

At present, the major manufacturers of Oil Free Air Compressors are Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Sullair, KAESER, Gardner Denver, Fusheng, Hitachi, Kobelco, Boge, etc. The top five of them is holding about 77.11% sales market share in 2016. The principal methods of competition in these markets relate to price, quality, delivery, service and support, technology and innovation.Market players are emphasizing more on product development and product differentiation to acquire competitive advantage, while small players are emphasizing more on the price competition.

Global giant manufactures headquarters mainly distributed in Europe, Japan, China, and USA. The manufacturers in Europe and USA have long histories and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand have relative higher level of products quality. As to Japan, Kobelco and Hitachi have become as global leaders. The production centers for leading players are moving to developing countries such as China for their low manufacture cost and developing consumer groups.

Key consumption markets locate at developed countriePET/MRI System Markets. North America takes the biggest consumption market share of 27.02% in 2016, followed by Europe with 24.83%. China and Japan are also playing an important roles in global consumption market, with market share of 22.23% and 11.15% in 2016 respectively.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business.

The global Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) market is valued at 540 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Sullair

KAESER

Gardner Denver

Fusheng

Kobelco

General Electric

Aerzen

Mitsui

Hitachi

Anest Iwata

Nanjing Compressor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 50 HP

50-100 HP

Above 100

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Others