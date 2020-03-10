Ophthalmic Devices Market: Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2026

Ophthalmic devices are medical devices used to treat and identify certain ocular deformities and deficiencies of the eyes. The growth of ophthalmic devices market is driven by increasing incidence of eye disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, cataract, among others. Ophthalmic devices are also used in various surgical processes such as ultrasound phacoemulsification for fast recovery rates and improved safety. Ophthalmic devices ranging from high complexity devices such as phoropters, ophthalmoscopes, retinoscopes, and scanning laser polarimetry devices to low end products such as contact lenses, spectacles, and lens cleaning and disinfecting solutions are available in the market. Therefore, demand for ophthalmic devices is expected to significantly increase over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Governments in emerging economies are focused on establishing sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and eye care centers. This is owing to increasing demand for treatment related to eye disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. This is turn is expected to boost growth of the global ophthalmic devices market.

For instance, Directorate General of Health Services: Government of India launched a National Program for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCB&VI) in 1976 with the goal of reducing the prevalence of blindness to 0.3% by 2020. A current survey in progress (2015-18) shows projected rate of prevalence of blindness is 0.45%. Government of India is focused on lowering this rate to 0.3% by 2020.

In February 1999, the World Health Organization (WHO), together with over 20 international non-governmental organizations involved in eye care and prevention and management of blindness, launched VISION 2020, a global initiative that aims to eliminate avoidable blindness by 2020.

Increasing Incidence of Eye Disorders is expected to Augment the Market Growth

Increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and cataract is expected to drive growth of the ophthalmic devices market. For instance, according to the International Journal of Advanced Medical and Health Research: 2015, cataract is a major cause of blindness and affects 17-18 million people worldwide, accounting for 39% of such cases, among overall blindness cases. Following cataract, glaucoma is the second major cause of blindness worldwide.

According to the BrightFocus Foundation, June 2017 data findings, in 2017; over 3 million Americans suffer from glaucoma, of which 2.7 million – aged 40 and older – are affected by its most common form, open-angle glaucoma. Such high numbers are attributed to increasing prevalence of eye disorder in geriatric population and changing food habits leading to nutritional deficiency in younger population.

Although glaucoma may occur in people with or without diabetes, those with diabetic retinopathy have an increased risk of glaucoma. The condition is associated with abnormal blood vessel growth, which can result in retinopathy to eventually block natural drainage of the eye. According to the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF) 2017 statistics, prevalence of diabetes is high among people aged between 20 to 79 years worldwide, of which Africa (156%) accounted for the highest diabetic population, followed by Middle East (110%), South East Asia (84%), Latin and Central America (62%), North America (35%), Europe (16%), and Western Pacific (15%).

Key Players:

Key players operating in the global ophthalmic devices market include,

Carl Zeiss Meditec Group, Escalon Medical Corp., Haag-Streit AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Essilor International S.A., NIDEK CO., LTD., Quantel Medical SAS, Luneau Technology Group, Topcon Corporation.

