Orthodontic Supplies Market Technological Innovations and Future Outlook

Orthodontist deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and correction of improper position of teeth and jaws. Comprehensive orthodontic treatment include dental displacement, control, and modification of facial growth with the help of aesthetic ceramic material and stainless steel brackets (braces). Clear aligners are widely used, which are made up of clear plastic. Thus, braces helps in the reconstruction of the entire face rather than focusing on teeth only.

Sports injury and road accidents needs orthodontic treatment services, which fuels the growth of the orthopedics supplies market during the forecast period.

High predominance of dental issues and development of advanced technology which replace surgery is expected to propel the market growth

Regent Dental Care entered into a contract with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in 2017. Regent agreed to provide orthodontic treatment services for children under the age of 18 years, which include correction of irregular teeth and jaws and improvement of face and mouth functions. This dental care services is projected to start in DHSC from October 30, 2017, expected to fuel orthodontic supplies market growth.

In 2017, Align Technology announced the first clear aligner system in advance mandibular for class II malocclusion, especially for teen and tween. The clear aligner system provide various benefit to patients such as it reconstruct teeth and jaws, as the product is a simple single-appliance solution and elastic-free correction with six free replacement aligners. This product is also an efficient treatment in terms of cost and time saving, in turn is expected to augment the growth of orthodontic supplies market in the near future.

Major factors hampering the growth of orthodontic supplies market include high cost of orthodontic treatment, limited insurance coverage, and also risk associated with orthodontic treatment. For instance, the Singapore Dental Council (SDC) took strict disciplinary action against a dentist for inaccurate orthodontic treatment in 2017. Thus, such cases may have a negative impact on the growth of orthodontic supplies market in the near future.

Increasing dental and oral health related issues is expected to fuel growth of orthodontic supplies market

According to the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), around 47% of women compared to 42% of men and approximately 67% of adults aged over 18 years visited dental health care professionals in early 6 months of 2012. As per NHIS, around 7% of adult population lost their set of natural teeth in 2012. Increasing cases of dental related problem expected to fuel the growth of orthodontic supplies market during the forecast period.

3M Company, TP Orthodontics, Inc., Align Technology Inc., Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, Danaher Corporation, G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., American Orthodontics.

