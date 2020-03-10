OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Overview, Market Shares, Growth Opportunities, Major Companies & Analysis by Key Region 2025
Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant’s seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.
Herbal medicine industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world herbal medicine industry. The main market players are Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang and TASLY. The sales of herbal medicine increase to 763382 MT in 2018 from 636621 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.70%.
Herbal medicine has many types, which include detoxification medicine, antipyretic medicine, Digestant medicine, blood circulation medicine, and others. With fewer side effects of herbal medicine treatment, it will be more and more popular. So, herbal medicine has a huge market potential in the future.
The global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market is valued at 132800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 159800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tsumura
Schwabe
Madaus
Weleda
Blackmores
Arkopharma
SIDO MUNCUL
Arizona Natural
Dabur
Herbal Africa
Nature’s Answer
Bio-Botanica
Potter’s
Zand
Nature Herbs
Imperial Ginseng
Yunnan Baiyao
Tongrentang
TASLY
Zhongxin
Kunming Pharma
Sanjiu
JZJT
Guangzhou Pharma
Taiji
Haiyao
Segment by Regions:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
OTC Herbal
Traditional Medicine
Segment by Application:
Detoxification Medicine
Antipyretic Medicine
Digestive Medicine
Blood Circulation Medicine
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Business
Chapter Eight: OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
