OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Overview, Market Shares, Growth Opportunities, Major Companies & Analysis by Key Region 2025

Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant’s seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.

Herbal medicine industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world herbal medicine industry. The main market players are Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang and TASLY. The sales of herbal medicine increase to 763382 MT in 2018 from 636621 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.70%.

Herbal medicine has many types, which include detoxification medicine, antipyretic medicine, Digestant medicine, blood circulation medicine, and others. With fewer side effects of herbal medicine treatment, it will be more and more popular. So, herbal medicine has a huge market potential in the future.

The global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market is valued at 132800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 159800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tsumura

Schwabe

Madaus

Weleda

Blackmores

Arkopharma

SIDO MUNCUL

Arizona Natural

Dabur

Herbal Africa

Nature’s Answer

Bio-Botanica

Potter’s

Zand

Nature Herbs

Imperial Ginseng

Yunnan Baiyao

Tongrentang

TASLY

Zhongxin

Kunming Pharma

Sanjiu

JZJT

Guangzhou Pharma

Taiji

Haiyao

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

OTC Herbal

Traditional Medicine

Segment by Application:

Detoxification Medicine

Antipyretic Medicine

Digestive Medicine

Blood Circulation Medicine

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Business

Chapter Eight: OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

