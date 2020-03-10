PALM SEED OIL GLOBAL MARKET INSIGHTS,FORECAST TO 2025 : Mewah Group, Asian Agri, IOI Corporation Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Group

Press Release – 19 Feb 2019

Latest Update “Global Palm seed oil Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report researches the worldwide Palm seed oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Palm seed oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Palm seed oil market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Palm seed oil.

– This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Palm seed oil capacity, production, value, price and market share of Palm seed oil in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sinar Mas Group

PGEO Group Malaysia

Mewah Group

Asian Agri

IOI Corporation Berhad

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Musim Mas Group

Sime Darby Plantation

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

PT Bakrie Group

Triputra Agro Persada

Wilmar International

Bumitama Agri

Equatorial Palm Oil

Felda Global Ventures Holdings

Feronia Inc.

– Palm seed oil Breakdown Data by Type



Food Grade

Industry Grade

Other



– Palm seed oil Breakdown Data by Application



Food Processing

Feed

Other

– Palm seed oil Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Palm seed oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Palm seed oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Palm seed oil manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Palm seed oil :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

2.2 Palm seed oil Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Palm seed oil Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Palm seed oil Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Palm seed oil Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Palm seed oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Palm seed oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Palm seed oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Palm seed oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Palm seed oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Palm seed oil Production by Regions

4.1 Global Palm seed oil Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Palm seed oil Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Palm seed oil Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Palm seed oil Production

4.2.2 United States Palm seed oil Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Palm seed oil Import & Export

4.3 Europe

