PET/MRI System Market : Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

PET-MRI is a hybrid imaging technology that incorporates magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) soft tissue morphological imaging and positron emission tomography (PET) functional imaging.
The market offers three different PET-MRI systems, developed by three manufacturers (GE, Philips and Siemens). The GE system is “Trimodality PET-CT + MR”. The Philips system-Ingenuity TF – has PET and MR gantries arranged in the direction of the main scanner axis with a patient handling system mounted between the gantries. Siemens has developed a fully integrated PET-MRI system-Biograph mMR – with simultaneous acquisition with a single gantry.

The classification of PET/MRI System includes Fully Integrated, Separate Devices, and the revenue proportion of Fully Integrated in 2016 is about 78.6%.

Positron Emission Tomography combined with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET-MRI) is an emerging technology recently proposed to be used in oncology, neurology and cardiology for diagnostic purposes. The most proportion of PET/MRI System is used in Oncology and the proportion in 2016 is about 88%.

Europe is the largest supplier of PET/MRI System, with a revenue market share nearly 87.7% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 43%.

Market competition is not intense. Siemens, Philips, GE Healthcare are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global PET/MRI System market is valued at 79 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on PET/MRI System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET/MRI System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Siemens
Philips
GE Healthcare

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Segment by Type
Fully Integrated
Separate Devices
Segment by Application
Oncology
Cardiology
Neurology
Other

