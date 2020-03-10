Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2026

Pigmented lesion is a skin disease usually referred to as melanocytic proliferations. Pigmented lesions are brown, black or blue in color, due to melanin, blood, or exogenous pigment. Spreading or growing lesions, pigmented lesions on exposed skin can be a symptom of skin cancer. Pigmented lesion are classified as non-melanocytic lesions and melanocytic lesions, and further classified as benign and malignant. Malignant lesion is a tissue, which appears abnormal under microscopic examination, and is more likely be cancer tissue. Therefore, removal of premalignant lesion reduces proliferation and occurrence of malignant skin diseases. Early diagnosis and complete removal of lesions can prevent occurrence of all types of skin cancers. Factors for pigment lesion are natural and environmental that includes, photodamage i.e. constant exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which leads to skin problems, early skin aging.

Increasing laser systems for treatment of pigmented lesion favors growth of the pigmented lesion treatment market

Manufacturers are focusing on innovation to deliver new and advanced treatment options for pigmented lesion. For instance, in 2014, Syneron Medical Ltd. launched PicoWay picosecond device at the 23rd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Amsterdam for pigmented lesion treatment and tattoo removal. PicoWay is a dual wavelength device, with 532nm and 1064nm wavelength. Furthermore, in 2014, Lutronic Corporation launched Lutronic XT Q-Switched, frequency doubled Nd:YAG laser, known as the Spectra XT, the system includes several treatment application such as pigmented lesion, tattoo removal, melisma, pore-size reduction, and skin-rejuvenation.

Cutera, Inc. introduced two new laser systems at the 72nd American Academy of Dermatology conference, 2014 in the U.S. Both the lasers, named excel HR and Enlighten, are targeted for hair removal, tattoo removal, and benign pigmented lesion. In 2016, Cynosure received FDA clearance to market PicoSure Energy delivery system for tattoos and pigmented lesions.

Increasing competition in the product space is driving innovation in treatment systems, which is expected to fuel growth of the global pigmented lesion treatment market

In September 2017, Fotona — a company based in the U.S. and Europe — received FDA clearance for its new StarWalker MaQX Q-Switched laser system for treating tattoos, pigmented and vascular lesions, acne and scar revision, and even for permanent hair reduction. Such constant product approval increases the competition between key market players in pigmented lesion treatment market.

Global Key Players:

Key players operating in the global market of pigmented lesion treatment market include Lutronic Corporation, Fotona d.d., Alma Lasers, Ltd., EL.En. S.p.A., Solta Medical Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Cutera Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., and Lynton Lasers Ltd.

