Plant Based Protein Supplements Market is Anticipated to Reach US Dollar 7.2 Billion by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Plant Based Protein Supplements Market (By Product: Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready- to-Drink (RTD), Others; By Application: Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition; By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Online Stores, DTC, Others; By Raw Material: Soy, Spirulina, Pumpkin Seed, Hemp, Rice, Pea, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Industry Report 2019 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Plant Based Protein Supplements Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Plant Based Protein Supplements Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Plant Based Protein Supplements Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Few of the main player present in the global plant based protein supplements market are Transparent Labs; Glanbia plc; IOVATE Health Sciences International; AMCO Proteins; CytoSport, Inc.; Quest Nutrition; Abbott Laboratories; NOW Foods; NBTY, Inc.; and MusclePharm Corporation.

The Major Market Segments of Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Product

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready- to-Drink (RTD)

Others

Market By Application

Sports Nutrition

Additional Nutrition

Market By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Online Stores

DTC

Others

Market By Raw Material

Soy

Spirulina

Pumpkin Seed

Hemp

Rice

Pea

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Plant Based Protein Supplements

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Protein Powder

1.2.2.4. Protein Bars

1.2.2.5. Ready- to-Drink (RTD)

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.3.3. Sports Nutrition

1.2.3.4. Additional Nutrition

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market By Distribution Channel

1.2.4.1. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Distribution Channel (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue Share By Distribution Channel in 2017

1.2.4.3. Supermarket

1.2.4.4. Online Stores

1.2.4.5. DTC

1.2.4.6. Others

1.2.5. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market By Raw Material

1.2.5.1. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Raw Material (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue Share By Raw Material in 2017

1.2.5.3. Soy

1.2.5.4. Spirulina

1.2.5.5. Pumpkin Seed

1.2.5.6. Hemp

1.2.5.7. Rice

1.2.5.8. Pea

1.2.5.9. Others

1.2.6. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. Plant Based Protein Supplements MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Revenue By Product

4.2. Protein Powder

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Protein Bars

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Ready- to-Drink (RTD)

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Plant Based Protein Supplements MARKET By Application

5.1. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Revenue By Application

5.2. Sports Nutrition

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Additional Nutrition

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Plant Based Protein Supplements MARKET By Distribution Channel

6.1. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Revenue By Distribution Channel

6.2. Supermarket

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Online Stores

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. DTC

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. Plant Based Protein Supplements MARKET By Raw Material

7.1. Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Revenue By Raw Material

7.2. Soy

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Spirulina

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Pumpkin Seed

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Hemp

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Rice

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Pea

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA Plant Based Protein Supplements MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Mexico

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE Plant Based Protein Supplements MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC Plant Based Protein Supplements MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA Plant Based Protein Supplements MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Argentina

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST Plant Based Protein Supplements MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. Saudi Arabia

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. UAE

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. AFRICA Plant Based Protein Supplements MARKET BY COUNTRY

13.1. Africa Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.2. Africa Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

13.3. South Africa

13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4. Egypt

13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5. Rest of Africa

13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE

14.1. Transparent Labs

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Overview

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Product Portfolio

14.1.5. Key Developments

14.1.6. Strategies

14.2. Glanbia plc

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Overview

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Product Portfolio

14.2.5. Key Developments

14.2.6. Strategies

14.3. IOVATE Health Sciences International

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Overview

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Product Portfolio

14.3.5. Key Developments

14.3.6. Strategies

14.4. AMCO Proteins

14.4.1. Company Snapshot

14.4.2. Overview

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Product Portfolio

14.4.5. Key Developments

14.4.6. Strategies

14.5. CytoSport, Inc.

14.5.1. Company Snapshot

14.5.2. Overview

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.5.4. Product Portfolio

14.5.5. Key Developments

14.5.6. Strategies

14.6. Quest Nutrition

14.6.1. Company Snapshot

14.6.2. Overview

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Product Portfolio

14.6.5. Key Developments

14.6.6. Strategies

14.7. Abbott Laboratories

14.7.1. Company Snapshot

14.7.2. Overview

14.7.3. Financial Overview

14.7.4. Product Portfolio

14.7.5. Key Developments

14.7.6. Strategies

14.8. NOW Foods

14.8.1. Company Snapshot

14.8.2. Overview

14.8.3. Financial Overview

14.8.4. Product Portfolio

14.8.5. Key Developments

14.8.6. Strategies

14.9. NBTY, Inc.

14.9.1. Company Snapshot

14.9.2. Overview

14.9.3. Financial Overview

14.9.4. Product Portfolio

14.9.5. Key Developments

14.9.6. Strategies

14.10. MusclePharm Corporation.

14.10.1. Company Snapshot

14.10.2. Overview

14.10.3. Financial Overview

14.10.4. Product Portfolio

14.10.5. Key Developments

14.10.6. Strategies

14.11. Others

14.11.1. Company Snapshot

14.11.2. Overview

14.11.3. Financial Overview

14.11.4. Product Portfolio

14.11.5. Key Developments

14.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH

15.1. Research Methodology

15.1.1. Initial Data Search

15.1.2. Secondary Research

15.1.3. Primary Research

15.2. Assumptions and Scope

