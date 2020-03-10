Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market By 2026: Applications, Geographic Regions, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is the genetic profiling of the pre implantable embryos and oocytes before their implantation. The preimplantation genetic diagnosis is similar to that of the parental diagnosis in case of screening for a particular genetic disease. The PGD is advantageous in a way that it helps to avoid the selective pregnancy termination by development and growth of healthy fetus. PGD serves as an addendum to assisted reproductive technology. The preimplantation genetic diagnosis is required in vitro fertilization, in order to obtain oocytes from the embryos for the genetic evaluation of diseased or disease free condition. In simpler terms, the preimplantation genetic diagnosis is technique that is used to identify embryos at risk. The process involves DNA analysis, to figure out mutations or previous records of genetic or chromosomal disorders in the family, with the help of a procedure known as preimplantation genetic profiling.

Growing rates in birth defects creating opportunities for expansion of the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market

A vast data is available reporting birth defects as well as infant mortality. According to World Health Organization (WHO) and March of Dimes (MOD) joint report in 2013, the prevalence of birth defects in India is 61 to 70 per 1000 live births. The report also mentions that, 70% of these birth defects are preventable giving opportunities for the growth preimplantation genetic diagnosis market. Scientific report in the Nature journal states that, 7.9 million infants accounting up to 6% of the worldwide births are born with serious birth defects, out of which more than 50% defects are unknown. These defects may be due to chromosomal abnormalities that could be investigated using preimplantation genetic diagnosis preventing defective births and propelling the global market.

Regional growth engines of the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market

Based on the geographical segmentation, the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Europe is dominating the market attributing to increase in number of late pregnancies, which are mostly expected to be IVFs. Additionally, liberties in the regulations of various countries in Europe has added potential avenues to employ aneuploidy screening thereby making it the top shareholder of the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in the forecast years owing to advancements in reproductive healthcare facilities and rising revenue generation. Chinese regulatory bodies volunteering to monitor reproductive challenges in the country and encourage adoption of services to solve the challenges may propel the market growth in China.

Increasing awareness among the population regarding prevention of genetic diseases and reproduction health propelling the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market

The primary reason to boost the market growth is increasing awareness among people to undergo diagnostic tests in order to prevent birth defects. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which aims for biomedical and public health research, about 50% children are affected by rare diseases. These diseases may include chromosomal defects as well as hereditary disorders. Several other factors contributing to the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market growth include, high demand of people seeking for in vitro fertilization treatments and advancements in the PGF availing diagnosis of diseases such as cancer and minor disabilities such as deafness. However, ethical issues related to sex determination and stringent regulations regarding sex determination and sex differentiation could hinder the growth of the market.

Key Players:

The key players operating the lbal preimplantation genetic diagnosis market include

Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., Natera Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., F. Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Reproductive Genetics Institute Genea Ltd.

These players are consistently involved in enhancing efficiency of the diagnosis process providing better healthcare solutions to the global population.

