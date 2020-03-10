Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Worth US$ 75.4 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 4.1%

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market (By Product: Specialty tapes [Automotive, Aerospace, White goods, Electronics, Semiconductors, Electrical, Paper & printing, Construction, Medical, Hygiene, Retail & graphics, Others (Sports, defense, etc.)], Packaging tapes, Consumer tapes; By Technology: Specialty tapes [Hot melt, Water based, Solvent based, Radiation cured], Other tapes [Hot melt, Water based, Solvent based, Radiation cured]; By Backing Material: Specialty tapes [ Woven/Nonwoven, Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Foam, Metal, Others; By Adhesive Chemistry: Specialty tapes [Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Few of the main player present in the global Pressure sensitive tapes market are Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited, Avery Dennison Corporation,Shurtape Technologies, LLC,3M Company,Scapa Group,Berry Plastics Corporation,LINTEC Corporation,American Biltrite Inc.,Tesa SE,Jonson Tapes Limited,Advance Tapes International Limited,Adchem Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation and Intertape Polymer Group.

The Major Market Segments of Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Product

Specialty tapes Automotive Aerospace White goods Electronics Semiconductors Electrical Paper & printing Construction Medical Hygiene Retail & graphics Others (Sports, defense, etc.)

Packaging tapes

Consumer tapes

Market By Technology

Specialty tapes Hot melt Water based Solvent based Radiation cured

Other tapes Hot melt Water based Solvent based Radiation cured



Market By Backing Material

Specialty tapes Woven/Nonwoven Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Foam Metal Others



Market By Adhesive Chemistry

Specialty tapes Acrylic Rubber Silicone



Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Pressure Sensitive Tapes

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Specialty tapes

1.2.2.4. Packaging tapes

1.2.2.5. Consumer tapes

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market By Technology

1.2.3.1. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2017

1.2.3.3. Specialty tapes

1.2.3.4. Other tapes

1.2.4. Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market By Backing Material

1.2.4.1. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Backing Material (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue Share By Backing Material in 2017

1.2.4.3. Specialty tapes

1.2.4.4. Others

1.2.5. Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market By Adhesive Chemistry

1.2.5.1. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Adhesive Chemistry (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue Share By Adhesive Chemistry in 2017

1.2.5.3. Specialty tapes

1.2.5.4. Others

1.2.6. Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. Pressure Sensitive Tapes MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Revenue By Product

4.2. Specialty tapes

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Packaging tapes

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Consumer tapes

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Pressure Sensitive Tapes MARKET By Technology

5.1. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Revenue By Technology

5.2. Specialty tapes

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Other tapes

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Pressure Sensitive Tapes MARKET By Backing Material

6.1. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Revenue By Backing Material

6.2. Specialty tapes

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Others

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. Pressure Sensitive Tapes MARKET By Adhesive Chemistry

7.1. Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Revenue By Adhesive Chemistry

7.2. Specialty tapes

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Others

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA Pressure Sensitive Tapes MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Mexico

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE Pressure Sensitive Tapes MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC Pressure Sensitive Tapes MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA Pressure Sensitive Tapes MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Argentina

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST Pressure Sensitive Tapes MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. Saudi Arabia

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. UAE

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. AFRICA Pressure Sensitive Tapes MARKET BY COUNTRY

13.1. Africa Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.2. Africa Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

13.3. South Africa

13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4. Egypt

13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5. Rest of Africa

13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE

14.1. Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Overview

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Product Portfolio

14.1.5. Key Developments

14.1.6. Strategies

14.2. Avery Dennison Corporation

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Overview

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Product Portfolio

14.2.5. Key Developments

14.2.6. Strategies

14.3. Shurtape Technologies, LLC

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Overview

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Product Portfolio

14.3.5. Key Developments

14.3.6. Strategies

14.4. 3M Company

14.4.1. Company Snapshot

14.4.2. Overview

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Product Portfolio

14.4.5. Key Developments

14.4.6. Strategies

14.5. Scapa Group

14.5.1. Company Snapshot

14.5.2. Overview

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.5.4. Product Portfolio

14.5.5. Key Developments

14.5.6. Strategies

14.6. Berry Plastics Corporation

14.6.1. Company Snapshot

14.6.2. Overview

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Product Portfolio

14.6.5. Key Developments

14.6.6. Strategies

14.7. LINTEC Corporation

14.7.1. Company Snapshot

14.7.2. Overview

14.7.3. Financial Overview

14.7.4. Product Portfolio

14.7.5. Key Developments

14.7.6. Strategies

14.8. American Biltrite Inc.

14.8.1. Company Snapshot

14.8.2. Overview

14.8.3. Financial Overview

14.8.4. Product Portfolio

14.8.5. Key Developments

14.8.6. Strategies

14.9. Tesa SE

14.9.1. Company Snapshot

14.9.2. Overview

14.9.3. Financial Overview

14.9.4. Product Portfolio

14.9.5. Key Developments

14.9.6. Strategies

14.10. Jonson Tapes Limited

14.10.1. Company Snapshot

14.10.2. Overview

14.10.3. Financial Overview

14.10.4. Product Portfolio

14.10.5. Key Developments

14.10.6. Strategies

14.11. Advance Tapes International Limited

14.11.1. Company Snapshot

14.11.2. Overview

14.11.3. Financial Overview

14.11.4. Product Portfolio

14.11.5. Key Developments

14.11.6. Strategies

14.12. Adchem Corporation

14.12.1. Company Snapshot

14.12.2. Overview

14.12.3. Financial Overview

14.12.4. Product Portfolio

14.12.5. Key Developments

14.12.6. Strategies

14.13. Nitto Denko Corporation

14.13.1. Company Snapshot

14.13.2. Overview

14.13.3. Financial Overview

14.13.4. Product Portfolio

14.13.5. Key Developments

14.13.6. Strategies

14.14. Intertape Polymer Group.

14.14.1. Company Snapshot

14.14.2. Overview

14.14.3. Financial Overview

14.14.4. Product Portfolio

14.14.5. Key Developments

14.14.6. Strategies

14.15. Others

14.15.1. Company Snapshot

14.15.2. Overview

14.15.3. Financial Overview

14.15.4. Product Portfolio

14.15.5. Key Developments

14.15.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH

15.1. Research Methodology

15.1.1. Initial Data Search

15.1.2. Secondary Research

15.1.3. Primary Research

15.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

