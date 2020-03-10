Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Worth US$ 75.4 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 4.1%
Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market (By Product: Specialty tapes [Automotive, Aerospace, White goods, Electronics, Semiconductors, Electrical, Paper & printing, Construction, Medical, Hygiene, Retail & graphics, Others (Sports, defense, etc.)], Packaging tapes, Consumer tapes; By Technology: Specialty tapes [Hot melt, Water based, Solvent based, Radiation cured], Other tapes [Hot melt, Water based, Solvent based, Radiation cured]; By Backing Material: Specialty tapes [ Woven/Nonwoven, Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Foam, Metal, Others; By Adhesive Chemistry: Specialty tapes [Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.
The Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis.
Market Players:
Few of the main player present in the global Pressure sensitive tapes market are Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited, Avery Dennison Corporation,Shurtape Technologies, LLC,3M Company,Scapa Group,Berry Plastics Corporation,LINTEC Corporation,American Biltrite Inc.,Tesa SE,Jonson Tapes Limited,Advance Tapes International Limited,Adchem Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation and Intertape Polymer Group.
The Major Market Segments of Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market are as below:
Market Segmentation
Market By Product
- Specialty tapes
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- White goods
- Electronics
- Semiconductors
- Electrical
- Paper & printing
- Construction
- Medical
- Hygiene
- Retail & graphics
- Others (Sports, defense, etc.)
- Packaging tapes
- Consumer tapes
Market By Technology
- Specialty tapes
- Hot melt
- Water based
- Solvent based
- Radiation cured
- Other tapes
- Hot melt
- Water based
- Solvent based
- Radiation cured
Market By Backing Material
- Specialty tapes
- Woven/Nonwoven
- Polyvinylchloride (PVC)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Foam
- Metal
- Others
Market By Adhesive Chemistry
- Specialty tapes
- Acrylic
- Rubber
- Silicone
Market By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.
