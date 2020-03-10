Professional Growth of Cellular IoT Gateways Market in Global Industry to 2025

The cellular IoT gateway device category is broad, consisting of finished modems and routers that use a cellular radio for wireless wide area network (WAN) connectivity in a range of IoT applications, use cases, and verticals.

The demand for long-range communications owing to the increase in demand for connectivity between mobile objects or objects spread out across a wide area drives the growth of NB-IoT market. Moreover, NB-IoT offers low power utilization and extended coverage in comparison to existing technologies such as LoRa and SigFox and is therefore expected to be widely adopted by several industries.

In 2018, the global Cellular IoT Gateways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cellular IoT Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellular IoT Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ADTRAN

AT&T Mobility

Airspan Networks

Airvana

Alcatel-Lucent

Aptilo Networks

Arcadyan Technology

Argela

Aruba Networks

Aviat Networks

Cavium

China Mobile

Cisco

Comcast

Contela

Devicescape

Eircom

Ericsson

Huawei

Juniper Networks

KDDI

Kineto Wireless

Korea Telecom

Motorola Solutions

NEC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NB-IoT

NB-LTE-M

4G

LTE

3G

2G

LTE-M

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Military

Retail

BFSI

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cellular IoT Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cellular IoT Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular IoT Gateways are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

