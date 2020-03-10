The radiology information system has ability to handle massive amount of data in the forms of images, demographics, clinical information, patient history, billing, and scheduling in one system thereby allowing efficient workflow management and rapid communication across the hospital. Radiology information system offers various services to hospitals practicing radiology. Also, it allows healthcare professionals and care takers to use patient information more effectively. This system primarily comply with industry standards such as Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE), Health Level 7-International (HL7), Digital Imaging and Communication in Medicine (DICOM) and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR). These standards improve computer operations, which are used to share healthcare share information. Devices which are approved with established standards, such as IHE, HL7 and DICOM allows the easier data communication with other IHE, HL7 and DICOM approved devices compared to the devices which are not approved. The RIS technology minimizes the possible number of steps within the standard workflow as compared to conventional film and paper-based systems, thereby allowing higher numbers of study performed in real-time and improving patient care with significant reduction in cost.

The global radiology information system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 548.4 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Market Dynamics:

The continuous advancement in the radiology information system devices and software and new product launches are driving growth of the radiology information system market over the forecast period. In October 2011, Bio-Optronics, Inc. and Global Imaging Online made partnership and launched integrated Momentum™ Radiology Staff Scheduler and DIAM RIS™ automated scheduling solution. Both radiology workflow offers efficient solution and address the complexities associated with staff scheduling, patient scheduling, and optimized use of resources. Furthermore, in December 2013, Intelerad Medical Systems launched the InteleRIS 8.224, a radiology information system and workflow solution platform. In November 2017, Philips and Nuance Communications, Inc. launched the artificial intelligence-based image interpretation and report capabilities to radiologists, which improves the radiology reporting, accuracy, and standardization. In June 2016, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital launched the Radiology Information System, which provides the efficient radiology workflow processes with reduced cost.

Global Top Key Players:

Key players operating in the radiology information system market include Allscripts, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Comarch SA, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare.