Recent Trends in Sandals Market Size, Regions, Players and Forecasts 2019-2024

This report studies the Sandals market; Sandals are an open type of footwear, consisting of a sole held to the wearer’s foot by straps passing over the instep or around the ankle. People wear sandals in warmer climates or during warmer parts of the year in order to keep their feet cool and dry.

Scope of the Report:

Sandal is a favorite footwear choice for casual and fashional occasions for men, women and youth. Women are the largest consumer with proportion in 2017 about 56%.

Geographically, the revenue market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of volumes, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share, with about 1016 million pairs sold, followed by Europe of about 23% consumption market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sandals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 35100 million US$ in 2024, from 27100 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Sandals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Birkenstock

Alpargatas

Belle

Adidas

Clark

Skechers

Caleres

Steven Madden

Rieker

ECCO

Decker

Aldo

Daphne

GEOX

Crocs

Kenneth Cole

Cbanner

Aokang

ST& SAT

Topscore

Red Dragonfly

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Casual Sandals

Fashion Sandals

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Children Sandals

Men Sandals

Women Sandals

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sandals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sandals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sandals in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sandals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sandals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sandals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sandals sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Sandals Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Sandals Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Sandals by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Sandals by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sandals by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Sandals by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Sandals by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Sandals Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Sandals Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Sandals Market Forecast (2019-2024)

