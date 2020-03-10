Sports Apparels Market – 2019-023 Global Future | Emerging Growth Prospects
This report studies the Sports Apparels market. Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.
Scope of the Report:
The classification of Sports Apparels includes shirt, coat, pants, skirts and others, and the proportion of shirt in 2017 is about 37%.
Sports Apparels is widely used in Amateur Sport and Professional Athletic. The most proportion of Sports Apparels is for Amateur Sport, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 85%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.
The worldwide market for Sports Apparels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 318500 million US$ in 2024, from 227000 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Sports Apparels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Nike
Adidas
Under Armour
Puma
VF
Anta
Gap
Columbia Sports Apparels
Lululemon Athletica
LiNing
Amer Sports
ASICS
Hanesbrands
PEAK
Ralph Lauren
361sport
Xtep
Billabong
Kappa
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Shirt
Coat
Pants
Skirts
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Sports Apparels product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sports Apparels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sports Apparels in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Sports Apparels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Sports Apparels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Sports Apparels market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sports Apparels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Sports Apparels Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Sports Apparels Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Sports Apparels by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Sports Apparels by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sports Apparels by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Sports Apparels by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Sports Apparels by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Sports Apparels Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Sports Apparels Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Sports Apparels Market Forecast (2019-2024)
