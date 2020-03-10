Surgical Snare Market by Top Competitors Analysis (Avalign Technologies, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook, Medline Industries, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Olympus Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, STERIS plc.)
Global Surgical Snare Market, By Usability (Reusable, Single-Use), Application (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Gynecology/Obstetrics Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, Laryngoscopy, Retinal Endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory & surgical centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Global Surgical Snare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 992 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,476.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising colon polypectomy procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from arthritis
- Rising geriatric population over the world will act as a major market driver
Global Surgical Snare Market By Usability
- Reusable
- Single-Use By Application
Global Surgical Snare Market By Application
- Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
- Laparoscopy
- Gynecology/Obstetrics Endoscopy
- Arthroscopy
- Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)
- Bronchoscopy
- Mediastinoscopy
- Otoscopy
- Laryngoscopy
- Retinal Endoscopy
- Neuroendoscopy
- Others
Competitive Analysis:
The global surgical snare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical snare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2018, Teleflex Incorporated announced the U.S. launch of two new versions of its Sympro Elite and Expro Elite snares to manipulate interventional devices in different peripheral procedures.
- In February 2017, Merit Medical Systems acquired the product portfolio of Critical Care business of Catheter Connections, Inc. and Argon Medical Devices. This strategy helped the company to expand their product offerings and also for expanding their geographic presence in the surgical snare market.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the surgical snare market are:-
- Avalign Technologies,
- Boston Scientific Corporation,
- CONMED Corporation,
- Cook,
- Medline Industries, Inc.,
- Hill-Rom Services Inc.,
- Medtronic,
- Merit Medical Systems,
- Olympus Corporation,
- Sklar Surgical Instruments,
- STERIS plc.,
- Aspen Surgical,
- Stingray Surgical Products,
- LLC,
- Purple Surgical,
- OPT Surgisystems S.R.L.,
- NEOS Surgery S.L.,
- Mid Central Medical,
- HEBUmedical GmbH,
- Ellman International, Inc.,
- Eickemeyer,
- David Scott Company and
- Teleflex Incorporated.
Primary Respondents:
- Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
- Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
