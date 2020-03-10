Synthetic Leather Market is Anticipated to Reach US Dollar 45.9 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of Over 8.1% until 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Synthetic Leather Market (By Product: PU, PVC, Bio based; By Application: Furnishing, Automotive, Footwear, Bags & Wallets, Clothing, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Synthetic Leather Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Synthetic Leather Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Synthetic Leather Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Synthetic Leather Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Few of the main businesses present in the global Synthetic leather market are Tejinin Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Nan YaPlastis Corp., H.R. PolycoatsPvt. Ltd., Yantai Wanhua Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemicals Corp., Alfatex Italia, and Hanwa Chemical Corp.

The Major Market Segments of Global Synthetic Leather Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Product

PU

PVC

Bio based

Market By Application

Furnishing

Automotive

Footwear

Bags & Wallets

Clothing

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Synthetic Leather

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Synthetic Leather Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Synthetic Leather Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. PU

1.2.2.4. PVC

1.2.2.5. Bio based

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Synthetic Leather Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Synthetic Leather Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.3.3. Furnishing

1.2.3.4. Automotive

1.2.3.5. Footwear

1.2.3.6. Bags & Wallets

1.2.3.7. Clothing

1.2.3.8. Others

1.2.4. Synthetic Leather Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Synthetic Leather Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Synthetic Leather Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Synthetic Leather Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Synthetic Leather Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Synthetic Leather Revenue By Product

4.2. PU

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. PVC

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Bio based

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Synthetic Leather Revenue By Application

5.2. Furnishing

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Footwear

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Bags & Wallets

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Clothing

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Synthetic Leather Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Synthetic Leather Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Synthetic Leather Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Synthetic Leather Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA SYNTHETIC LEATHER MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Synthetic Leather Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Synthetic Leather Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Tejinin Ltd.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Kuraray Co. Ltd.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Nan YaPlastis Corp.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. H.R. PolycoatsPvt. Ltd.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Yantai Wanhua Group Co. Ltd.

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Mitsubishi Chemicals Corp.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Alfatex Italia

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Hanwa Chemical Corp.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Others

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

