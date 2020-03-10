Teleradiology Market Industrial Progress 2018 to 2026

Teleradiology is a method used to transmit medical radiological images such as x-rays, CTs, and MRIs, from one location to another location. The purpose of this transmission of medical images is to enable easy viewing and interpretation for diagnostic or consultation by a radiologist. The process of teleradiology involves an image sending station, a receiving image station, and a transmission network that has high quality screen, which has been cleared for clinical purposes. Teleradiology is a means for collaboration of medical professionals, despite their location. Increasing demand for second opinion for medical treatments is expected to boost growth of the market for teleradiology.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/549

Teleradiology is widely used in application such as telediagnosis, telemonitoring, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and teleconsultation. This increases the efficiency of the radiologist carrying out the surgery. Ultrasound is one of the most promising imaging technology in teleradiology, which is widely being used for diagnosing medical aliments in women. Ultrasound helps in tracking and visualization of the development stages of fetus during pregnancy. This in turn increases growth of the teleradiology market.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases to boost market growth

Rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as breast cancer, cellulitis, and osteomyelitis and the rising number of emergence cases in rural areas, which experiences the lack of skilled professional, are increasing demand for teleradiology services. Furthermore, rising expenditure on healthcare, improving healthcare infrastructure, and widening network of high-speed broadband services are expected to boost growth of the global market.

North America and Europe are expected to account for high market share, followed by Asia Pacific due to the rampant advancements in technology and high disposable income among the populace in the region. Increasing number of well-equipped healthcare centers and novel approaches to medicine are expected to fuel growth of the teleradiology market. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer is creating a highly conducive environment for growth of the teleradiology market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2012, around 14 million cases of cancer were reported worldwide, leading to around 8.8 million deaths in 2015.

As per National Cancer Institute (NIH), in 2016, around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. and around 595,690 people died from cancer. The people living beyond a cancer diagnosis was around 14.5 million in 2014 and is expected to reach around 19 million by 2024.

According to WHO, Europe recorded over 3.7 million cases of cancer and accounted for around 8.3 million death in 2012. This is mainly attributed to high consumption of tobacco, alcohol, inappropriate diet, obesity and insufficient physical activity. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in Asia Pacific the most common cancer was the breast cancer in females around 18% of all cases was accounted in the year 2012, and was the fourth most common cause of death, causing around 9% death in the region.

Key Players of Teleradiology Market:

Key players in the teleradiology market include

Virtual Radiologic (vRAD), NightHawk Radiology, Inc., Sectra Imtec AB, StatRad, LLC, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., ONARD, Global Diagnostics, Everlight Radiology, 4ways Healthcare Limited, RamSoft Inc., Sectra AB, Health Watch Tele Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Alta Vista Teleradiology, Argus Radiology, ONRAD, Inc.,

FujiFilm Medical Systems.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/549

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.