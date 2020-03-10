TFT-LCD Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global TFT-LCD Market

A thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) is a variant of a liquid-crystal display (LCD) that uses thin-film transistor (TFT) technology to improve image qualities such as addressability and contrast. A TFT-LCD is an active-matrix LCD, in contrast to passive-matrix LCDs or simple, direct-driven LCDs with a few segments.

TFT LCDs are used in appliances including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook PC, tablet PC, mobile phones, handheld video game systems, personal digital assistants, navigation systems and projectors.

TFT LCDs are also used in car instrument clusters because they allow the driver to customize the cluster, as well as being able to provide an analogue-like display with digital elements.

The TFT-LCD industry touched the bottom in 2011, then has warmed up slowly since 2012 and is expected to reach its peak in early 2015, but it will fall into another lengthy decline stage by 2016. After the TFT-LCD industry slumped, TFT-LCD vendors in different countries chose varying countermeasures. South Korean vendors represented by Samsung strived to explore the OLED field. In Japan, Sharp transferred to be a small and medium-sized panel vendor, produced mobile phone panels with 8.5-generation lines and vigorously developed IGZO technology. Hitachi, Sony and Toshiba set up a joint venture Japan Display (referred to as JDI) to develop LTPS technology. Taiwanese vendors developed 4K HD technology. Chinese mainland vendors promoted the construction of new production lines at low costs aggressively. As a result, Chinese mainland vendors are the most notable winners, followed by Taiwanese and Japanese counterparts.

Although TFT-LCD market is going to step into another lengthy decline stage, it is full of opportunities if investors have wonderful countermeasures to cut the raw material cost of TFT-LCD and ensure that the production line is efficient enough, since there is still huge demand of TFT-LCD in some regions like China.

According to this study, over the next five years the TFT-LCD market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in TFT-LCD business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of TFT-LCD market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the TFT-LCD value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Large TFT-LCD (≥9” Around 95% Market Share)

Medium and Small TFT-LCD (<9” Around 5% Market Share)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Notebook PC

9“Tablet PC

Mini-Note PC

LCD Monitor

LCD TV

Public Display

Mobile Phones, Automotive Displays etc

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LG Display

Innolux

AUO

Samsung Display

Sharp

BOE

Japan Display

CSOT

Tianma

CPT

CEC-Panda

Hannstar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global TFT-LCD consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of TFT-LCD market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global TFT-LCD manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the TFT-LCD with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of TFT-LCD submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global TFT-LCD Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 TFT-LCD Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 TFT-LCD Segment by Type

2.2.1 Large TFT-LCD (≥9” Around 95% Market Share)

2.2.2 Medium and Small TFT-LCD (<9” Around 5% Market Share)

Table Global Consumption Sales by Type (2014-2019)

Table Global TFT-LCD Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Figure Global TFT-LCD Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Table Global TFT-LCD Revenue by Type (2014-2019) ($ million)

Table Global TFT-LCD Value Market Share by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global TFT-LCD Value Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Table Global TFT-LCD Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

Figure TFT-LCD Consumed in Notebook PC

Figure Global TFT-LCD Market: Notebook PC (2014-2019) (K Units)

Figure Global TFT-LCD Market: Notebook PC (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global Notebook PC YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure TFT-LCD Consumed in 9“Tablet PC

Figure Global TFT-LCD Market: 9“Tablet PC (2014-2019) (K Units)

Figure Global TFT-LCD Market: 9“Tablet PC (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global 9“Tablet PC YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure TFT-LCD Consumed in Mini-Note PC

Figure Global TFT-LCD Market: Mini-Note PC (2014-2019) (K Units)

Figure Global TFT-LCD Market: Mini-Note PC (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global Mini-Note PC YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure TFT-LCD Consumed in LCD Monitor

Figure Global TFT-LCD Market: LCD Monitor (2014-2019) (K Units)

Figure Global TFT-LCD Market: LCD Monitor (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global LCD Monitor YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure TFT-LCD Consumed in LCD TV

Figure Global TFT-LCD Market: LCD TV (2014-2019) (K Units)

Figure Global TFT-LCD Market: LCD TV (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global LCD TV YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure TFT-LCD Consumed in Public Display

Figure TFT-LCD Consumed in Mobile Phones, Automotive Displays etc

Table Global Consumption Sales by Application (2014-2019)

Table Global TFT-LCD Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Figure Global TFT-LCD Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Table Global TFT-LCD Value by Application (2014-2019)

Table Global TFT-LCD Value Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Figure Global TFT-LCD Value Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Table Global TFT-LCD Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

Table Global TFT-LCD Sales by Players (2017-2019) (K Units)

Table Global TFT-LCD Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

Continued….

