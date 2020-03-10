Tissue Diagnostic Market 2018 Professional Survey Report; Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Tissue diagnosis is important tool in diagnosis, monitoring, and management of different types of cancer conditions. Recognition of sign and symptoms of disease are done through biopsy, a process of taking sample from region of interest such as skin, tissue or tumor for further diagnosis. Biopsy are primarily done to look for cancer detection or to detect rejection of transplanted organ draft.

Biopsy is done to identify likely cause of cancerous and non-cancerous tissue, which are unable to detect through CT-scan or X-rays. Depending on area of sample collection various biopsy procedures are done such as endoscopic biopsy, bone marrow biopsy, skin biopsy, kidney biopsy, liver biopsy, and prostate biopsy. Furthermore biopsy can be done using needle biopsy, CT guided biopsy, Ultrasound biopsy, and surgical biopsy for the tissue diagnostic. According to the American journal of Nephrology, 2015, Australia has the highest numbers of annual renal biopsy rates (215 persons/million person/year) followed by the Finland (176 persons/million person/year) and U.S. (175 persons/million person/year). The increased numbers of biopsy procedure likely to fuel the growth of tissue diagnostic market, in near future.

Rise in the prevalence of cancer incidences to boost the tissue diagnostic market

According to the United States Cancer statistics report published in 2014 by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 1999 and 2014, more than 1600 people a day, died due to the cause of cancer. Although screening tests helps to detect cancer condition at early stage, data from Healthy People 2020, an initiative form Department of Health and Human Services, reveals that screening rate is still below the national targets set. Combined data collected from CDC and National cancer institute (NCI) focus on the top 3 cancer incidences in male and female. In male prostate cancer incidence are higher, while in females breast cancer are most dominated, followed by lung and colon cancer respectively in both male and female.

New and advanced methods of tissue diagnosis favors the market growth

Innovation in tissue diagnostic process for the efficient diagnostic testing such as Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and In situ hybridization (ISH) raises the opportunity to grow tissue diagnostic market in future. In September 2017, researchers at the University of Texas, developed a new way of diagnosis by creating pen named as “MasSpec Pen”, which is handheld devices able to distinguish healthy tissue and tumor tissue in just 10 seconds, more than 150 times quicker than existing technology. These new tool provides improvement in cancer treatment and minimizes the chances of recurrence by offering precise diagnostic information, which eventually favors the growth in tissue diagnostic market.

Global Key Players:

Key players operated in the tissue diagnostic market are Biocare Medical, Agilent technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher corp., Biogenex Laboratories, Life Technologies and Abbott laboratories.

