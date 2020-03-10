Vaccines Delivery Devices Market 2018-2026 Current developmental status and future Market trends Forecast

Vaccines are biological substance that protect humans from infections caused by bacteria and viruses. The different types of vaccines include live/attenuated vaccine, inactivated/killed vaccine, toxoid vaccine, and conjugate vaccine. Vaccines are administered through subcutaneous or intramuscular routes using a syringe or needle. Needle free technologies are one of the novel vaccine delivery technologies as they are effectively used in mass immunization programmes, thereby reducing the chances of needle stick injuries and the complications associated with the multiple use of single needle. Moreover, other vaccine delivery devices include disposable syringes, jet injectors, micro- needles, and intradermal delivery devices for delivery of inactivated poliovirus vaccine.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/903

Rise in the adoption of needle free technology is expected to augment the growth of vaccine delivery devices market

The major factors contributing to the growth of vaccines delivery devices market are needle free delivery systems, as these systems have potential to decrease the dose of the vaccine antigen and also enhances the vaccine immunogenicity. Rapid advancement of technology in systematic delivery of vaccines such as micro-needles and electroporation, is expected to augment the growth of vaccines delivery devices market. Increasing use of micro-needles is attributed to the demand for the painless self-administration by the patients. Vaccines delivered through micro-needles into the dermis affects faster than the intra-muscular injections, augments the market growth. However, one of the major factors restraining the market growth is the cost of the micro-needles especially in the emerging countries.

Innovation of hollow microstructured transdermal system, is expected to fuel the market growth

Some of the major players operating in the global vaccines delivery devices market include

Panacea Pharmaceuticals, 3M, Biojet Medical Technologies Pharmajet, Valeritas, Vaxxas, Gerresheimer, Schott AG, Corium International, Becton Dickinson & Company.

Various strategies are adopted by the key players to sustain their position in the market include product development, innovation, mergers and acquisition. For instance, 3M involved in the vaccines delivery devices market recently launched a new drug delivery device named 3M Hollow Microstructured transdermal System (hMts). This device directly delivers the vaccine to the patient’s dermis, which would give rise to the stronger immune response than traditional intramuscular injections. Also, hMTS facilitate consistent and reproducible delivery of the drug. Furthermore, 3M Company has collaborated with Panacea Pharmaceuticals in administering therapeutic cancer vaccine directly to the dermis through hMTS.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/903

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.