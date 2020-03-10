A joint survey conducted in 2016, by American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and WEGO Health, to understand patient’s perspective on the use of video telemedicine, revealed that consumers are more interested in using telehealth as a replacement or complement technique for in-person patient care. Video conferencing in healthcare reduces re-hospitalization by extending care at home, delivers video-audio consultation, provides easy-to-use interface and reduce travel time and associated costs. In addition, video telemedicine improves efficiency by clear content sharing and facilitating more participant to engage into discussion.

Video telemedicine for treating patients is important aspects of telemedicine facility, which facilitates reliable quality and clinical efficiency to in-home care, acute care and ambulatory care. Telehealth continue to gain importance in healthcare industry. Patients are realizing the value of virtual care options and substituting it for in-patient care option. Telemedicine extends the healthcare solutions to the rural patients and to the patients living in the remote location areas, which increases accessibility to care at lower costs. Healthcare professionals and independent physicians increasingly use telemedicine application and software services to video conference with patients, when they lack infrastructure for in-house patient care. The 2017 U.S. Telemedicine Industry Benchmark Survey conducted by REACH Health, among physicians, healthcare executives, nurses, and other healthcare professionals in the U.S. found that telemedicine continues to evolve from specialty service to mainstream service. Also, 94% of participants choose video conferencing feature (integrated audio and video for live patient engagement) and found it the most valuable tool in telemedicine platform service.

More than half of patients surveyed by the Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA), in 2016, were more satisfied receiving telehealth service, and 54% said that the experience was better than traditional physician clinic visit. Moreover, more than half of the survey respondents learned about telehealth from their physicians rather than telemedicine service provider. Moreover, the physician and consulting healthcare professionals are an important link to provide telemedicine services to the patients, thereby to increase growth of the video telemedicine market in near future.

An increasing need for delivering healthcare services to rising geriatric population, growing dearth of physicians and increasing chronic disease incidence facilitates the growth of video telemedicine market. Moreover, increasing adaptation of mobile, smartphone and tablet into healthcare IT segment facilitating technology penetration and incorporation of big data to allow more efficient, more effective and improved operational efficiency in telemedicine services, further helps to boost the video telemedicine market, in near future.

Video telemedicine to become effective tool as in-person care for Parkinson’s disease

According to the study published in Neurology Journal, in April 2017, video telemedicine is expected to become a new tool to improve care for people suffering from Parkinson’s disease and essentially for those patients who do not have easy access to a neurologist. Moreover, the study finding shows that video telemedicine for chronic disease such as Parkinson’s disease is more effective than in-patient care. In addition, the broader adaptation of technology has a potential to expand the access to patient-centered care facilities.

Some of the key players operating in the video telemedicine market are Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Polycom Inc., Vidyo Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., ZTE Corporation, West Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.