Virgin Coconut Oil Market – Current Trends and Future Growth Opportunities

Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) is growing in popularity as functional food oil and the public awareness of it is increasing. It is expected that VCO will experience a dramatic growth in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are food consumption, cosmetic and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for coconut oil will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of coconut oil is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Virgin coconut oil industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Almost all Virgin Coconut Oil products in Europe, North America and China are imported from other countries, such as Philippines, Indonesia. On a global scale, currently coconut oil industry is in the state of production and consumption booming.

The worldwide market for Virgin Coconut Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 650 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Virgin Coconut Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NMK HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

Greenville Agro Corporation

P.T. Harvard Cocopro

Naturoca

SUN BIO NATURALS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Celebes

Sakthi Exports

NATURE PACIFIC PTY LTD

Cocomate

Manchiee De Coco

KKP Industry

Genius Nature Herbs Pvt Ltd

Keratech

Harin Bio-Tech International Private Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Virgin Coconut Oil

Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Beauty and Cosmetics

Medical

