Von Willebrand Disease (vWD) is a common bleeding disorder caused due to missing or defect in von Willebrand factor (VWF), a clotting factor which helps blood to clot. Low amount of Willebrand factor (VWF) leads to severe and bleeding. There are four types of vWD namely Type 1 vWD, Type 2 vWD, Type 3 vWD, and Acquired vWD. Desmopressin is a common drug used for treatment of vWD, which is an antidiuretic hormone that triggers the release of VWF into the plasma and may increase levels of factor VIII.

Rapid FDA approvals is expected to fuel the growth of von Willebrand Disease (vWD) treatment market

Rapid approvals of vWD treatment therapies and drugs from FDA and marketing approvals in different region are expected to fuel growth of von Willebrand Disease (vWD) treatment market in near future. In 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was granted approval for Octapharma’s WILATE a replacement therapy for patients suffering from von Willebrand Disease (vWD).

In 2017, European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted authorization for the marketing of VEYVONDI to prevent and treat von Willebrand Disease. VEYVONDI is a replacement therapy developed by Shire plc, which was FDA approved in 2015. Rapid marketing permission of drugs is expected to fuel Von Willebrand Disease (vWD) Treatment Market in near future. The major factor restraining the growth of von Willebrand Disease (vWD) treatment market is lack of awareness about disease and its diagnosis as it is a very rare disease.

North America is expected to dominate market due to increasing researches activities for treatment and diagnosis for von Willebrand Disease

Regional market for the von Willebrand Disease (vWD) treatment market by Coherent Market Insights is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America expected to hold the dominant position in vWD treatment market due to increase in research activities related to treatment and diagnosis of vWD. In 2017, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, which is a part of Versiti, launched a new assay for the measurement of von Willebrand (VWF) factor activity more accurately. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for von Willebrand Disease (vWD) treatment due to rapid marketing approval of vWD treatment drugs for marketing in Europe. In June, 2017 European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted marketing permission to VEYVONDI, which is replacement therapy for the treatment of vWD.

Key players are organizing various symposiums to raise awareness about von Willebrand Disease and to increase brand visibility.

Key players in von Willebrand Disease (vWD) treatment market include Octapharma, Shire Plc, BDI Pharma, Baxalta, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, and Grifols Therapeutics Inc. In 2017, Octapharma organized a symposium at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) congress in Berlin to support progress in lifelong treatment for patients with von Willebrand Disease (vWD) and to spread knowledge about their latest replacement therapy WILATE for treatment of von Willebrand Disease.