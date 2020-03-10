Water Well Drilling Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Water Well Drilling Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Establishments engaged in water well drilling tend to be small, independent contractors. Even the industry leaders tend to be small, seldom generating more than $20 million in annual revenues. Some of the largest companies have diversified into other areas of construction or other types of drilling projects, such as oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells.

The nation’s water supply comes from surface sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams, in addition to vast underground aquifers. Groundwater has often been preferred over surface water for use in homes and industry because it is relatively inexpensive to develop and treat, it contains no sediment, its chemical quality remains constant, and facilities to develop it can be situated on small plots of ground. Of the 408 trillion gallons of water consumed daily in the United States in the early 2000s, nearly 20 percent was ground water.

Contractors who drill wells to tap into underground water are largely dependent on new construction. In fact, community water mains and wells for single-family houses account for the vast majority of all business done by this industry. More than 15 million water wells provide 79.4 billion gallons of ground water daily to U.S. residents for community and single-family use, irrigation, livestock, and other agricultural, commercial, and industrial purposes. Irrigation accounted for the largest portion (60 billion gallons) of ground water usage.

This Report covers special trade contractors primarily engaged in water well drilling. Establishments primarily engaged in drilling oil or gas field water intake wells on a contract or fee basis are classified in.

Scope of the Report:

Housing starts in the early 2017 remained strong, despite a weakening economy. The water well drilling industry was mature and somewhat overserved from both a manufacturing and distribution standpoint. Manufacturers had excess capacity, and distributors were readily available to serve contractors. The environmental business had been the source of most growth for some years. Drillers who offered new and differentiated products were seeing success in their marketing efforts. Increasing emphasis on service and quick responses to customer needs was separating the firms that were growing from those that were merely retaining their market share.

The global Water Well Drilling market is valued at 4260 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5040 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Water Well Drilling.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Water Well Drilling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Water Well Drilling market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Layne

Weninger Drilling, Llc

Tampa Well Drilling

Barco Well Service

Johnson Water Well Drilling

Nelson Drilling Company

Jackson Water Well

Craig Waterwell and Drilling Ltd

Mikes Drilling and Pump Service

Loman Drilling Inc

Jim Jeffers Well Drilling

Caster Drilling Enterprises

Bennett Water Well Drilling

Gordon and Sons

Casey well drilling

Market Segment by Type, covers

<4 Diameter

4~8 Diameter (8 not covered)

8~10Diameter (10 not covered)

10″~12″ Diameter (12″ not covered)

>12 Diameter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Domestic Use

Industrial Use

Irrigation

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

