Wireless Keyboard Market 2017-2023 by Technology with Top Key Players – Logitech, Razer, HP, Microsoft, Dell, Apple, Asus, Lenovo, Samsung and Intex

A wireless keyboard is a device that enables the user to communicate with devices such as computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and others. The wireless keyboard is connected with the help of technologies such as radio frequency (RF), infrared and Bluetooth.

Wireless keyboards that are integrated with infrared technologies utilize light waves for transferring the signals with another infrared-activated device. Similarly, radio frequency technology based wireless keyboards use signals within a range of 27 MHz to 2.4 GHz. Numerous wireless keyboards work on 2.4 GHz frequency. The wireless keyboard that is incorporated with RF technology can be connected with the help of two parts mainly radio transmitter and radio receiver. Lastly, Bluetooth technology is being utilized widely in recent times. These devices can be connected with the help of Bluetooth protocol.

The growth in trend of wireless devices and rise in the number of gamers in recent years is driving the growth of the wireless keyboard market. However, rise in the amount of security issues restraints the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in trend of flexible and foldable wireless keyboard creates lucrative growth opportunities for this market.

In recent times, there is a huge surge in number of gamers worldwide. Wireless keyboards consist of features such as easy portability and wireless nature, which make it easy and convenient for the gaming population to use. Furthermore, growth in demand for wireless devices helps fuel the demand for the wireless keyboard market. Rise in technologies in keyboards such as flexible wireless keyboards and ergonomics features create lucrative growth opportunities for the wireless keyboard market,

Wireless keyboards are used in numerous applications as an extension for tablets, monitors, smart TVs, and others. Traditional keyboards are generally cheaper and easier to setup than the wireless keyboards. However, due to features of traditional keyboards such as lack of portability and connectivity with devices such as tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, and others makes users prefer wireless keyboards over the traditional ones. Furthermore, consumer acceptance of wireless keyboards due to the growth in trend of wireless devices makes it easier for the wireless keyboards to have a greater advantage over the traditional keyboards.

The wireless keyboards come in different sizes depending upon its use. For instance, wireless keyboards that can be used with PlayStations are small so that it can be attached to the joystick or controller. Likewise, the one that is compatible for tablets are relatively bigger than keyboards used for PlayStations.

Technologically the most preferred wireless keyboards are those which are incorporated with Bluetooth technology. The major reason behind this is due to its fast connectivity. Other wireless keyboards that make use of technologies such as radio frequency and infrared have a few drawbacks. For instance, wireless keyboards having radio frequency technology uses up a USB slot and requires a line of sight between the keyboard and receiver.

In the corporate world, the amount of use of keyboard is high. Similarly, individuals working with keyboards for long hours is increasing due to digitization. This result in strain in the wrist muscles as well as discomfort. Hence, wireless ergonomics keyboards can come into picture here. Ergonomics keyboards help in keeping the users wrists and arms relaxed with its curved design which help in proper hand placement. With features such as a large wrist pad and split keyboards, it is easier for the user to rest their hand comfortably on the keyboard. Hence, more comfort provided by the wireless ergonomics keyboards than the traditional keyboards can offer future growth opportunities for this market.

Segment Overview

The global wireless keyboard market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into radio frequency, infrared, Bluetooth. Based on technology, the market is classified into desktops, laptops, tablets, phones, smart TVs, others (streaming boxes & gaming device). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Logitech, Razer Inc., HP, Microsoft, Dell, Apple, Asus, Lenovo, Samsung and Intex are some of the key players operating in the global wireless keyboard market.