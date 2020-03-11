Agriculture Robots and Drones Market 2018-2026 : 3D Robotics, Parrot, SwarmFarm Robotics, Kinov, SICK, Case IH, Festo and Others

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Agriculture Robots & Drones Market (By Technology- Vision sensors, LIDARs, hyper/multi-spectral sensors, novel end-effectors, Market By Application- dairy farms, organic farming, fresh fruit harvesting, crop protection, seeding, nurseries, data mapping) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026″ report to their offering.

The Agriculture Robots and Drones Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Agriculture Robots and Drones Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Agriculture Robots and Drones Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Agriculture Robots and Drones Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Some of the major players in the market are 3D Robotics, Parrot, SwarmFarm Robotics, Kinov, SICK, Case IH, Festo, Syngenta, Deere & Company, Mahindra Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Concern Tractor Plants, Iseki & Co., Ltd.

The Major Market Segments of Global Agriculture Robots and Drones Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Technology

Vision Sensors

LIDARs

Hyper/Multi-Spectral Sensors

Novel End-Effectors

Others

Market By Application

Dairy Farms

Organic Farming

Fresh Fruit Harvesting

Crop Protection

Seeding

Nurseries

Data Mapping

Others

Market By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Agriculture Robots & Drones

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Agriculture Robots & Drones Market By Technology

1.2.2.1. Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2017

1.2.2.3. Vision Sensors

1.2.2.4. LIDARs

1.2.2.5. Hyper/Multi-Spectral Sensors

1.2.2.6. Novel End-Effectors

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Agriculture Robots & Drones Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.3.3. Dairy Farms

1.2.3.4. Organic Farming

1.2.3.5. Fresh Fruit Harvesting

1.2.3.6. Crop Protection

1.2.3.7. Seeding

1.2.3.8. Nurseries

1.2.3.9. Data Mapping

1.2.3.10. Others

1.2.4. Agriculture Robots & Drones Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. Agriculture Robots & Drones MARKET By Technology

4.1. Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue By Technology

4.2. Vision Sensors

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. LIDARs

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Hyper/Multi-Spectral Sensors

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Novel End-Effectors

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Agriculture Robots & Drones MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue By Application

5.2. Dairy Farms

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Organic Farming

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Fresh Fruit Harvesting

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Crop Protection

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Seeding

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. Nurseries

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.8. Data Mapping

5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Agriculture Robots & Drones MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Agriculture Robots & Drones MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Agriculture Robots & Drones MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Agriculture Robots & Drones MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST Agriculture Robots & Drones MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA Agriculture Robots & Drones MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. 3D Robotics

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Parrot

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. SwarmFarm Robotics

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Kinov

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. SICK

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Case IH

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Festo

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Syngenta

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Deere & Company

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Mahindra Group

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. CNH Industrial N.V.

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

12.12. Concern Tractor Plants

12.12.1. Company Snapshot

12.12.2. Overview

12.12.3. Financial Overview

12.12.4. Product Portfolio

12.12.5. Key Developments

12.12.6. Strategies

12.13. Iseki & Co., Ltd.

12.13.1. Company Snapshot

12.13.2. Overview

12.13.3. Financial Overview

12.13.4. Product Portfolio

12.13.5. Key Developments

12.13.6. Strategies

12.14. Others

12.14.1. Company Snapshot

12.14.2. Overview

12.14.3. Financial Overview

12.14.4. Product Portfolio

12.14.5. Key Developments

12.14.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

