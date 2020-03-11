Application Management Services Market Worth $10.74 Billion by 2023 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Application Management Services are the services, which are required to maintain, enhance and manage all types of software applications. This service may include maintenance, enhancements, upgrades and performance optimization. Applications service provides services delivers the application to the end-user, thereby ensuring better user experience. The end-user here can be both small as well as large organizations. Both small and large organizations are expected to benefit in terms of productivity through leveraging application management services.

“The global application management services market in 2016 was worth USD 10.74 billion and is expected to reach a market size of USD 17.46 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.69% during 2017-2023. “

The increasing demand from the banking, financial services and insurance sectors drive the growth of Application Management Services market. As the global economy is growing at a steady pace. The number of investment banking and other banking finances services and insurance companies is expected to grow its foothold globally. However, now the growth in the financial services industry is experiencing rapid growth owing to the digitalization of the commercial banks and the presence of other financial institutions present in the potential market. Insurance companies are trying to improve their own internal processes through digitisation and adoption of ERP and other applications. Another factor that supports the growth of this market is increasing demand for small and medium business globally. Above all growing adoption of analytics, cloud, & Internet of Things is likely to generate the growth opportunity during upcoming years.

Market Segmented by service

The service segments include system integration, modernization, consulting, database management, support & maintenance. The global application management services market by service was dominated by the support & maintenance segment in 2016. Support and maintenance services perform research, analyse, design, program, test, document and implement maintenance changes in an application system. Further, Maintenance and support services improve operational efficiency and reduce cost by decreasing the number and duration of business-critical application outages.

Market Segmented by development

The global application management services market is categorized into the cloud and on premise. The global application management services market by development was dominated by the cloud segment in 2016. Cloud management is the exercise of administrative control over the public, private and hybrid clouds. The Cloud does not require a hardware base rather it sits on an off-premise data center and stores data anywhere over the internet.

Market Segmented by application

The global application management services market is categorized into the public sector, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, and BFSI. The global application management services market by the application was dominated by BFSI in 2016. Companies providing application management services to BFSI Technology vendors mainly helps BFSI companies with money transfer and cross-border payments which were earlier a tedious and time-consuming process.

Regional Analysis

Among the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC and RoW. North America dominated the global application management services market. The US is the key country that drives the North America region. Canada and Mexico are also among the major countries in North America application management services market. The rising reimbursement policies in healthcare in the North America region favors the growth of application management service market. The APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period.

