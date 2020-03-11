Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market – Industry Size, Growth, Share, Opportunities, Analysis & Forecast to 2018

The global artificial intelligence as a service market size (AIaaS Market size) is expected to reach $77,047.7 million in 2025, from $2,397.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 56.7% from 2018 to 2025. AIaaS incorporates a range of services that offer AI tools through cloud computing services. Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, and Apple Inc. are some of the leading players of the global AIaaS market.

Artificial intelligence as a service (AIaaS) involves outsourcing of artificial intelligence (AI). Most of the manufacturers and industry professionals partner with firms that can provide a full suite of services to support a large-scale AI solution. Public cloud providers reveal APIs and services that can be used up without creating conventional machine learning models. These services take benefit of the underlying infrastructure owned by cloud vendors. The market for artificial intelligence as a service is primarily driven by the increased adoption of cloud services in end-user industries. However, lack of skilled workforce is expected to hinder the market growth.

The machine learning segment secured the highest share of about 42.0% in the artificial intelligence market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 55.9% during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is the highest contributor in the growth of the AIaaS market. This segment secured 66.0% share in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 57.0% during the forecast period. In terms of industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment is expected to contribute the highest market share in the coming years, as various new startups have been investing in artificial intelligence solutions. Moreover, the rapid urbanization, technological advancement and increase in demand for cloud applications fuel the demand for AIaaS in the developing economies.

Asia pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in artificial intelligence as a service market during forecast period, owing to presence of the key artificial intelligence companies in the region.

Key Findings of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market:

The major players, such as Amazon, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., Intel, Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, and CognitiveScale, Inc., focus on developing new products. These companies have expanded their business by collaborating with other small vendors.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

