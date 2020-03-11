Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Competitive Analysis Outlook to 2025: IBM Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, SAP, Intel, Google, Sentient Technologies, Salesforce, Visenze

This Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market research report explores the major parameters for ICT industry namely market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. For obtaining in depth market report, request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry at any time. This report gives estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will assist client to take decision based on futuristic chart. The report defines CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market.

The following Key Players are covered in this report:

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Nvidia

• Amazon Web Services

• Oracle

• SAP

• Intel

• Google

• Sentient Technologies

• Salesforce

• Visenze

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section

• Online

• Offline

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section

• Predictive Merchandising

• Programmatic Advertising

• Market Forecasting

• In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

• Location-Based Marketing

• Other

Table of Content:

1Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3Global Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4Global Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail Market Size by Regions

5 North America Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail Revenue by Countries

8 South America Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail by Countries

10Global Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail Market Segment by Type

11Global Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail Market Segment by Application

12Global Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Retail Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15Appendix

