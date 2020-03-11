Automobile Muffler Market Worth $62.81 Million by 2024 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Automobile muffler is a device that is primarily used for reducing the amount of noise emitted from the machine. The muffler is an important part of your exhaust system. Mufflers are installed along with the exhaust system to reduce the exhausted noise. Automobile muffler system collects the exhaust gases from the cylinders, removes harmful substances, reduces the level of noise, and discharges the purified exhaust gases at a suitable point. The muffler is an important part of your exhaust system.

“The global automobile muffler market in 2017 was worth 34.98 USD million and is expected to reach a market size of USD 62.81 Million by 2024 with a CAGR of 8.72% during 2018-2024.”

Growing Automotive Market Drives the Market Growth

The automotive industry is one of the key drivers of muffler market. Moreover, Growing environmental concerns and strict exhaust noise laws are supporting factors for the growth of the automobile muffler market. Further, India became the largest two-wheeler market in the world after selling 17.7 million two-wheelers in 2016. Besides, there is a tremendous opportunity for Domestic Tier-I and Tier-II suppliers engaged in engine production, fuel injection systems and emission control/ exhaust systems to continuously innovate and develop proprietary technologies suitable for complying with BS-VI norms. In order to capitalize on these opportunities, the industry needs to develop or acquire technologies and capabilities to produce vehicles that meet future market needs. Rising prosperity, easier access to finance and increasing affordability are expected to see four-wheelers gaining volumes.

Market Segmentation by product type

The global Automobile muffler market is bifurcated into product type, sales channel, vehicle type, and fuel type. Based on product type the global automobile muffler market is categorized into the exhaust manifold, muffler, catalytic converter, oxygen sensor, and exhaust pipes. Further, the global Automobile muffler market by product type was dominated by catalytic converter in 2017. Further, the catalyst converters assembly consists of a substrate, mat, shell, and cones. The materials used for the catalyst converter should be able to provide good thermal properties, corrosion resistance, and strength.

Market Segmentation by sales channel

Based on sales channel the global automobile muffler market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. Moreover, OEM dominated Automobile muffler market by sales channel in 2017. The OEM is the companies that produce various parts and equipment that are used and sold by the other companies as part of complete systems. The OEMs are usually producing hardware or software components under another company’s brand.

Market Segmentation by vehicle type

On the basis on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into two-wheeler and four-wheeler. Further, four-wheeler dominated Automobile muffler market by vehicle type in 2017. Moreover, the four-wheeler exhaust system plays a vital role in fuel mileage and environmental safety. The combustion engines used in the cars or in any other four wheelers are loud and they may disturb the passenger or the fellow drivers.

Market Segmentation by fuel type

On the basis of fuel type, the global automobile muffler market is categorized into diesel and gasoline. The fuel type was dominated by gasoline in 2017. Gasoline is a mixture of volatile, flammable liquid hydrocarbons derived from petroleum and used as fuel for internal-combustion engines.

Region Regional Analysis

Among the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The Asia Pacific dominated the market growth for automobile muffler market. Asia Pacific region houses 60% of the global population. Countries like China, India, and Japan have the highest number of passenger car sales. In addition, the sales of the motorcycle are the highest in countries like India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. On the other hand, growing environmental concerns and stringent exhaust noise laws are anticipated to maintain dominance in the North American and European markets in the upcoming years. Moreover, automotive sales in this region are expected to witness modest growth in the coming year.

