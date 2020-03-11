Automotive Suction Sweeper Market – Top players are DULEVOINTERNATIONAL, Columbus, Bucher, AUSA, FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Automotive suction sweeper systems are sweeper units attached to vehicles, which help carry out sweeping and cleaning. The suction sweeper unit creates vacuum to suck dust and dirt from floors and other surfaces.

Cleanliness drive by various governments, such as that initiated by the government of India (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan), is boosting the automotive suction sweeper market. Increasing awareness about cleanliness and high rate of adoption of technology in commercial application is likely to drive the market. Government across the globe provide subsidies to organizations that offer cleaning services to particular areas, which in turn reduces the price of the automotive suction sweeper unit and thereby, drives the market.

The global automotive suction sweeper market can be segmented based on product, end-user, vehicle type, and region.

Based on product, the automotive suction sweeper market can be divided into drive-behind suction sweepers and ride-on suction sweepers. Drive-behind suction sweeper are mostly utilized for household applications, as the sweeper units employed is relatively small and vehicle is equipped from the backside of sweeper unit. Ride-on suction sweepers have a sweeper unit behind the driver and large vehicles are commonly used as such units. The ride-on suction sweeper is primarily employed for commercial applications. The ride-on suction sweepers segment leads the market, as sweeper units are major utilized for commercial applications.

According to the end-user, the automotive suction sweeper market can be segregated into household application and commercial application. Household application generally includes sweeper systems that are used for gardening and lawn mowing. Penetration of automotive suction sweeper units for household applications is rising at a rapid pace owing to the increasing trend of gardening in the population residing in semi-urban areas. The commercial application segment is projected to hold a significant share of the market by the end of 2018, owing to the usage of automotive suction sweeper systems in cleaning particular areas or the entire city.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive suction sweeper market can be divided into small vehicles and large vehicles. Usage of vehicle type primarily depends on the end-use application. Small vehicles include cart vehicles that are employed for household applications. Large vehicles include light and heavy duty commercial vehicles and these are majorly utilized for commercial applications.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59994

In terms of region, the global automotive suction sweeper market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is likely to account for a significant share of the global automotive suction sweeper market owing to higher awareness toward cleanliness in the region. Countries in Europe have organizations running for the better cause of environment, also municipalities of the major cities adopt the technology like suction sweeper systems for cleanliness. Majority of key players dominated the automotive suction sweeper market belongs to Europe. These factors likely to drive the automotive suction sweeper market in Europe.

Key players operating in the global automotive suction sweeper market include DULEVOINTERNATIONAL, Columbus, Bucher, AUSA, FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Ceksan, OMM lavapavimenti s.r.l., HAKO, PIQUERSA MAQUINARIA, S.A., and EUREKA S.p.A. Most manufacturers provide the suction sweeper system to the assembly unit, where it assembled with the vehicle. Therefore, there is an additional unit in the supply chain of the suction sweeper system, which assembles the unit and ultimately incorporates it into the vehicle. Key players have entered into contracts with major charity organizations from the city or country to supply a particular unit for a particular period. This, in turn boosts the automotive suction sweeper market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.