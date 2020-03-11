Azo Pigments Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-user And Segment Forecasts 2018-2026
Connectivity through IoT devices is gaining traction, whereas product-level sensors on dispensing equipment and barrels are helping manufacturers track their consignments digitally. Through assessment of long-term benefits, chemical companies are capitalizing on digitization by adopting digital platforms & processes that eliminate human error in profit-associated operations.
Manufacturers continue seeking low-priced feedstock in a bid to marginally reduce pre-production costs. Industry leaders are joining forces to replace fossil fuel-derived feedstock with bio-based alternatives. However, concerns related to producing affordable and sustainable feedstock at mass scale remains a challenge. Access to quality and affordable feedstock will continue to remain a focus area for manufacturers. Chemical manufacturing processes are running on limited energy, while volume of feedstock is getting stranded at ports as disapproval from import authorities keeps disrupting supply chains in sectors, such as oleochemicals and petrochemicals industries.
Many companies are keeping a close eye on advancements in “green chemistry.” Shift towards eco-friendly chemicals will gain momentum in the future on the back of government regulations and end-user preference. Rising costs of fossil fuels will also instrument the upsurge for sustainable chemicals manufacturing.List of factors tracked in the Chemicals and Materials Market Report
- Chemical Industry Value Add
- Chemical Sales
- Per Capita Consumption
- Standard Capacity Factors
- Plastics Consumption Outlook
- Glass Consumption Outlook
- Policies and Regulations
- Historical growth of top players
- Growth in associated markets
- Net trade scenario
- Apparent production capacity
