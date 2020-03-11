Balantidiasis Diagnosis and Treatment Market by Application, Trends and Growth Rate to 2026

Balantidiasis is a rare disease caused by bacterial species Balantidium coli. It is a type of intestinal infection commonly observed in pigs. However, cases of human infection have been reported owing to poor hygiene practices, consumption of undercooked pork, and increase in trend of swine farming. The disease is predominant in tropical regions such as Brazil, New Guinea, and southern Iran. Symptoms of the disease include mild to moderate diarrhea, abdominal discomfort, and acute inflammation of the intestine. These are quite similar to symptoms of other intestinal inflammatory conditions such as amoebic dysentery. Balantidium infection can be diagnosed with microscopy and sigmoidoscopy examination.

Rise in prevalence of balantidiasis infection, surge in the trend of swine farming, increase in research and development activities for the diagnosis of the disease, and rise in awareness about the treatment options are the major factors projected to propel the balantidiasis diagnosis and treatment market during the forecast period. A study conducted by the Stanford University revealed that incidence of the infection have been reported in Bolivia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines. The prevalence rate of the balantidiasis infection is lower than 1%. Lower incidence rate in the major pharmaceutical markets such as North America and Europe and competition between already established players are likely to restrain the global balantidiasis diagnosis and treatment market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The global balantidiasis diagnosis and treatment market can be segmented based on diagnosis, product type, end-user, and region. In terms of diagnosis, the market can be classified into microscopy stool examination, sigmoidoscopy, biopsy, and others. Based on product type, the global balantidiasis diagnosis and treatment market can be categorized into tetracycline, iodoquinol, and metronidazole. Tetracycline is the most prescribed drug, with proven efficiency against the bacterial strains of Balantidium coli. In terms of end-user, the balantidiasis diagnosis and treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and others.

Based on region, the global balantidiasis diagnosis and treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The disease is less frequently observed among the population in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. However, disease prevalence is significantly higher in the underdeveloped and developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global balantidiasis diagnosis and treatment market owing to presence of large population, rise in prevalence of balantidiasis infections, economic growth, and increase in health awareness among the population. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be second largest market for balantidiasis diagnosis and treatment due to lack of hygiene and sanitation in the rural areas. North America is expected to account for the smallest market share owing to rare occurrence of the disease due to high standards of personal hygiene practices followed by the population.

Key players operating in the global balantidiasis diagnosis and treatment market include Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novopharm Limited, Physicians Total Care, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Sanofi, Allergan, and Apotex, Inc.

