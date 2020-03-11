Big Data and Analytics Market Expected to Be the Most Attractive Market During Upcoming Years.

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Big Data and Analytics Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

In the past few years CSPs across the world have been working with technology providers and consulting firms on a range of BDA projects. While there are strong indications that virtually every CSP has a BDA initiative, it is still early days for BDA in the telecoms sector.

Improved customer satisfaction is key driver. Customer satisfaction / churn reduction is the most important driver of BDA implementations among the firms surveyed for the purposes of this report. The ability to personalize services for individual customers is the next highest and also linked to revenue generation. Of importance too as a driver but less so is network optimization, which is focused on cost savings.

No pattern to how BDA is structured within organizations. A total of 40% of the organizations surveyed opted for a centralized approach when setting up the BDA function in their organization. A third opted for a decentralised approach while just 20% set up a separate business unit.

The main challenge for telecoms operators nowadays who seek to implement BDA within their organisations is to make important changes to the “culture” of the organization to allow this to work. These changes may not be the same for every organization but there will be some common themes. Telecoms firms tend to be large organizations with traditional hierarchical structures that present a challenge to any new initiative to be deployed across the organization.

A key factor in a successful implementation is to demonstrate success at an early stage. With this is mind it is essential that the organization does not fall into the trap of setting too many goals and trying to please everyone at once. Even with senior level support for the initiative and a senior person leading the project it is important to be able to show positive results in order to fully demonstrate the benefits of the process. Conversely, by taking the analytical process in small steps it allows the team the flexibility to change direction if any early objective isn’t achieved

Some Points from Toc:

Executive Summary

Section 1 – Big data / analytics market context Report scope and definitions

Global market context 7 Participants in big data / analytics in the telecoms market

Legal and regulatory framework

Section 2 – Industry survey results and analysis Status of service provider implementation of big data/analytics

Drivers of big data / analytics strategy

Level of financial investment in BDA and operational structure

Perceived challenges to BDA implementation 14 Perceived benefits of BDA implementation

Extent to which perceived benefits have been realized 16 BDA operator / suppliers survey – key insights

BDA operator / supplier survey – challenges to BDA implementation

Recommendations on how to address BDA implementation challenges

Section 3 – Telco BDA strategies, investments and use cases Telco BDA case studies

AT&T

Orange

SingTel

Telefonica 26 BDA use cases in telecom environment

Network optimization use cases: bell mobility, sprint

Fraud detection use cases: vodafone and argyle data

Churn reduction /customer experience management – MTS India, XO communications

BDA as a service to customers / data monetization use cases: Pinsight Media+, Telefonica Dynamic Insights

Use cases: Key insights

Section 4 – Key findings and recommendations Key findings

Recommendations

Appendices

Companies mentioned About Pyramid Research Pyramid Research contact information

List of tables

