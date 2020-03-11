Biomaterials Market for Implantable Devices: Snapshot



A vast variety of materials, which could be obtained from natural sources or synthesized, are used in medical devices directly interacting with biological systems. Commonly used in medical implants such as bone grafts, artificial heart valves, and intraocular lenses, biomaterials, as these materials are called, are witnessing a significant rise in demand across the globe. The rising demand for biomaterials has encouraged a constant rise in research and development activities and focus of research bodies on new and more effective varieties of biomaterials in the past few years.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biomaterials-market.html

In the next few years, the rising prevalence of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and sports injuries is expected to drive the demand for biomaterials. Moreover, the rising numbers of medical implant surgeries to treat a number of cardiovascular conditions will continue to lead to the increased demand for biomaterials in the global market.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global biomaterials market will exhibit a healthy 4.1% CAGR from 2013 and 2019, rising to a valuation of US$33,600 mn by 2019.

Metals to Continue to be Most Preferred Biomaterials

Biomaterials are chiefly sourced/synthesized from a variety of metals, ceramics, polymers, and natural resources. Of these, metals are currently the most preferred materials for fabricating implantable devices. The segment of metals accounted for a more than 50% of the global market’s revenue in 2012 and is expected to remain the dominant contributor of revenue to the global market in the next few years as well. Some of the key metals used in biomedical applications are nanosilver, nickel, titanium, chromium, aluminum, and stainless steel.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2384

However, the segment of polymers is expected to exhibit the most promising growth rate over the forecast period. The vast advances in polymer technologies, easy availability of a number of biocompatible polymers, and continuous research and development activities in the field of biopolymers are expected to encourage implantable device manufacturers to consider the increased use of polymers. Polymers also have an upper hand over metals for medical applications, especially when it comes to elasticity, flexibility, longevity, and bioinertness.

Business across Developed Economies to form Bulk of Global Revenues

North America and Europe are the established markets for biomaterials market and account for a significant share in the global market. Collectively, these two regions accounted for an over 80% of the global biomaterials market in 2012 and are also expected to account for a majority share in the global market throughout the forecast period. The continuously rising numbers of implant surgeries in these regions are expected to continue to drive the demand for a variety of biomaterials in the next few years.

In regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are presently developing and present vast untapped growth opportunities for small and large players operating in the biomaterials sector. The rising adoption of implant procedures, large patient base, and rising healthcare expenditures in emerging economies across these regions, combined with a rapidly rising population base of affluent middle class people make these regions some of the most lucrative markets for biomaterials.

To exploit the vast growth opportunities, companies are investing their funds and resources to foray into these regions through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances. Countries such as Brazil and South Africa are also expected to present promising growth avenues for the biomaterials market, chiefly owing to the underserved market for medical implants.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2384

Some of the leading vendors operating in the global biomaterials market profiled in the report are AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation, Biomet, Inc., Ulbrich Stainless Steel & Special Metals, Inc., Celanese Corporation, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Ceradyne, Inc., DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Royal DSM, Corbion Purac, and Invibio, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com