Biosurfactants Market Worth $2.59 Billion by 2024 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Surfactants are broadly classified into two groups; synthetic surfactants and biosurfactants. Both these surfactants are amphiphilic compounds. Synthetic surfactants are produced through organic chemical reactions, while biological processes being extracted extracellular by a microorganism such as bacteria, fungi, and yeast, produce biosurfactants. Biosurfactants are derived from natural and biodegradable renewable resources produced by bacteria and are therefore made up of living organisms. These surfactants can also have emulsifying, foaming, wetting, and even dispersing properties and thus has wide application in various industries. The use of biosurfactants are environment-friendly and have excellent tension reducing power.

“The global biosurfactants market in 2016 was worth 1805.4 USD million and is expected to reach a market size of USD 2591.6 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.45% during 2017-2023.”

Increase demand for bio-based Cosmetic & personal care products drives the growth of the market

Cosmetic products play a vital role in everyone’s life. People across the world daily use a large variety of cosmetic products such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, skin care, perfume, make-up, among others. Biosurfactants are the natural compounds with great potential in the formulation of cosmetic products owing to their biodegradability, quick absorption and lubrication properties that make them suitable for personal care application. The current trend among the consumer is that the consumers are more inclined to using cosmetic products using natural ingredients. Further, increasing demand for green solutions in various applications, and Stringent Regulations imposed on the use of chemical surfactants support the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation by Product Types

The global Biosurfactants Market is divided into product type and application. Further, product types segments include alkyl polyglucosides (APG), sorbitan esters, sucrose esters, rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, methyl ester sulfonates (MES), and others. The global Biosurfactants Market by product type was dominated by Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES) in 2017. Methyl ester sulfonates (MES) are anionic surfactants. It is made by sulfonation of saturated fatty acid methyl esters. It has high detergency, water hardness tolerance property, and biodegradable ability. It is used in the manufacturing of laundry detergent powders & detergent cakes and acts as a surfactant giving cleansing property.

Market Segmentation by Application

Application segments include agricultural chemicals, household detergents, fabric softener, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, textiles, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, and others. The global Biosurfactants Market by the application is led by Household Detergents in 2017. Bio-Surfactants based detergents are organic chemicals that change the properties of water, while used as detergents. It helps to lower the surface tension of water and enables the cleaning solution to wet the surface as clothes, dishes etc., more quickly, so soil, dirt/ dust can be readily loosened and removed. The main bio-surfactant used as detergents is alkylbenzenesulfonates.

Regional Analysis

Among the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Europe dominated the global Biosurfactants Market. Further, Europe is leading globally in terms of production and consumption of biosurfactants mainly due to recovering economies and increasing income and expenditure on consumer goods and personal care products. Addition to this The Legislation of European Committee of Organic Surfactants and their Intermediates regulation ensures that any potential health or environmental hazards presented by chemicals, or formulations containing chemicals, are clearly communicated through harmonized classification and labeling (C&L) standards. Besides, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to appear as the fastest growing region over the forecast period.

