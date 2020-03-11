Biotech Flavors Market Worth $862 Million by 2023 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Biotech flavors also are known as the flavors manufactured using biotechnological procedures. Since the beginning of fermented products and microbial processes have traditionally played an integral role in the development of complex mixtures of food aroma. These origins of biotechnology have evolved from the artisan levels into the major industries. More than 150 years ago, Benzaldehyde was the first flavor compound identified.

“The global biotech flavors market in 2016 was worth 465.7 USD million and is expected to reach a market size of USD 862.0 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 9.48% during 2017-2023.”

Growing Inclination of Consumers Towards Natural Flavors to Drive the Demand for Biotech Flavors Market

The demand for natural flavors has been greatly increased, as synthetic flavors have been considered responsible for causing numerous health disorders, undesirable taste, and regulation’s issues. Consumers are now more aware of the numerous nutritional values of fruits & vegetables, and the benefits such as increasing antioxidant levels, reduced risks of metabolic diseases, associated with the natural flavor consumption.

Market Segmented by Form

The global biotech flavors market is bifurcated into by flavor, by form, and by the application. by form, segments include liquid, powder, and paste. Further, the global Biotech flavors market by form is led by the liquid in 2017. Distillates are a type of flavor ingredient produced through the distillation of a source ingredient. This results in a liquid ingredient that has a much concentrated and often much more complex flavor than that of the source material. Among the many distillates produced by Advanced Biotech and available for flavors are cocoa, espresso, banana, honey, and molasses.

Market Segmented by Flavor

Flavor segments include vanilla and vanillin, fruity flavor, and other flavors. This segment was dominated by Fruity flavor in 2017. Most available flavor compounds are now produced by chemical synthesis or extraction. Drawbacks of such chemical processes are the formation of undesirable racemic mixtures and the growing dislike of the consumer towards chemicals added to their food, cosmetics, and other household products. This has caused flavor companies to direct their attention towards flavor compounds of biological origin, so-called natural or bio-flavors.

Market Segmented by Application

This segment contains dairy products, confectionery products, non-dairy ice-cream, bakery products, and neutraceuticals. Further, it was dominated by Non-dairy ice-cream in 2017. several consumers prefer to eliminate the dairy products from their diet that is because it is necessary for health reasons against the consumption of products derived from an animal source. Hence, the right flavor ingredient can help to recreate the natural flavors of sweet dairy treats such as ice cream and frozen yogurt, making these vegan alternatives.

Regional Analysis

Among the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. North America led the growth of global Biotech flavors market. Rising health awareness among customers regarding the benefits of biotech flavors is the primary drivers in North America’s biotech flavors market. Besides, the Mexican market to grow at a significant rate to drive the growth in the North America Biotech flavors market over the forecast period.

