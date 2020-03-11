Blockchain in Retail and FMCG Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Blockchain in Retail and FMCG Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Blockchain technology will have a difficult year in 2018. As the cost and complexity of implementing blockchain solutions becomes apparent, many of the early blockchain projects will either be quietly shelved in favor of more traditional approaches or they will evolve in a way that reduces their dependence on blockchain technology.

Browse the full report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/blockchain-in-retail-and-fmcg-thematic-research

Blockchain can help FMCG manufacturers, consumers, and retailers to better track the provenance of stock, give them greater control over what is sold, and provide guarantees for food safety and sourcing. The technology is particularly useful for controlling supply chains since every change to data, such as manufacturing dates and locations, can be tracked. This can eliminate the use of unreliable suppliers, child labor, and poor quality ingredients.

The report focuses on analysing blockchain in retail and FMCG.

Scope

– This report analyses the impact of blockchain in retail and FMCG.

– It discusses how retailers and FMCG brands benefit from blockchain.

– It identifies current leaders in the blockchain technology theme.

Reasons to buy

– The report highlights some of the key players in the blockchain industry.

– It identifies some of the key trends in the blockchain technology theme.

– The report discusses the blockchain value chain by use case.

– It provides an industry analysis, explaining how businesses are gradually adopting the blockchain technology.

– The report analyses the impact of blockchain on retail and FMCG through case studies, and key recommendations for FMCG companies, retailers, and IT vendors.

– The report also discusses the impact of blockchain on payments, and identifies the key winners and losers in the payments sector.

– It offers a technology briefing, explaining how blockchain has developed over the last decade and how it works.

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/92816

Companies Mentioned:

Accenture

Cognizant

Credit China FinTech

Goldman Sachs

IBM

Microsoft

Ping An

Santander

Axoni

BitFury

ConsenSys

Digital Asset Holdings

Filament

LO3 Energy

R3

Ripple

Slock.it

Twiga

Alibaba

Carrefour

EpigenCare

Grass Roots Farmer’s Cooperative

JD.com

Nestlé

Nisa

Overstock

Rakuten

ShopJoy

Starbucks

Unilever

Walmart

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/92816

Some Points from TOC:

Table of Contents

PLAYERS 4

TRENDS 5

Blockchain industry trends 5

Blockchain use case trends 6

Blockchain trends in the retail and FMCG industries 8

VALUE CHAIN 9

Asset registries 9

Financial services platforms 11

Industrial platforms 12

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 13

Permissioned DLT networks insert a degree of trust into the equation 14

Commercial blockchains are at least five years away 14

DLT faces several fundamental technical challenges 14

What are the primary use cases for blockchain technology? 15

Logistics 15

Healthcare 16

Land registries 16

Digital fiat currencies 16

Smart grid 17

Commodity trading 17

Mergers and acquisitions 18

Timeline 19

IMPACT OF BLOCKCHAIN ON RETAIL AND FMCG 21

Retail and FMCG case studies 21

Key recommendations for FMCG companies and retailers 24

Key recommendations for IT vendors 24

IMPACT OF BLOCKCHAIN ON PAYMENTS 25

Winners and losers in the payments sector 25

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 27

How has blockchain technology developed over the last decade? 27

How does blockchain work? 28

COMPANIES SECTION 29

Public tech and financial services companies 29

Private tech companies 31

Retail and FMCG companies 33

GLOSSARY 35

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 37

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]