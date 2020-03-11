Butterfly valve Market Growth, Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Global Butterfly Valve Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024
A butterfly valve is a valve that isolates or regulates the flow of a fluid. The closing mechanism is a disk that rotates.
Scope of the Report:
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Butterfly Valve in the regions of China that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Butterfly Valve. Growth in government budgets in the principal regions, increasing of aviation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Butterfly Valve will drive growth in China markets.
The Butterfly Valve industry market is low concentrate as the manufacturing technology of Butterfly Valve is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Jiangsu Shentong Valve, China Valves, Emerson, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Butterfly Valve and related services.
The worldwide market for Butterfly valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Butterfly valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Jiangsu Shentong Valve
China Valves
Emerson
KSB
Yuanda Valve
Shandong Yidu Valve
Gaoshan Valves
Anhui Tongdu Flow
Flowserve
Jiangsu Suyan Valve
SUFA
Neway
DunAn
Cameron
Kaike
Kitz
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Stainless Steel
Cast Iron
Aluminum
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Oil & gas
Power generation
Water treatment
Construction
Others
Major Points from TOC:
Chapter One: Butterfly Valve Market Overview
Chapter Two: Butterfly Valve Market Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Butterfly Valve Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Butterfly Valve Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Butterfly Valve Market by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Butterfly Valve Market by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Butterfly Valve Market by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Butterfly Valve Market by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Butterfly Valve Market by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Butterfly Valve Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Butterfly Valve Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Butterfly Valve Market Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Butterfly Valve Market Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Butterfly Valve Market Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Butterfly Valve Market Appendix
